AP News Summary at 11:33 p.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting around the time of graduation. Officials also say the gunman had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible. He's been arraigned on a murder charge.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nearly three months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by victories on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.

Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party then backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments Sunday will be sure to further anger Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday before he was stopped in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.” The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church in the city of Laguna Woods. One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire. Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community. Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of Saturday's racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York, include retired police officer Aaron Salter. Officials credit the security guard at Tops Friendly Market with saving lives. Katherine Massey was also killed while shopping. Her sister calls her “a beautiful soul." Ruth Whitfield was getting groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home. Her son calls her a loving mother with a strong religious faith. Zaire Goodman is the son of a staffer to state Sen. Tim Kennedy. Goodman is recovering after being shot in the neck. In total, 13 people were shot, 10 fatally. Authorities say authorities the gunman went to the store with the “express purpose” of killing Black people.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here's what we know: Officials say they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. Authorities have not commented on a document that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much

NEW YORK (AP) — Social platforms have learned to remove violent videos of extremist shootings more quickly over the past few years. It’s just not clear they’re moving quickly enough. Police say that when a white gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday in a “racially motivated violent extremist” shooting in Buffalo, he livestreamed the attack to the gaming platform Twitch. It didn’t stay there long; a Twitch spokesperson said it removed the video in less than two minutes. While that's much faster than the 17 minutes it took Facebook to remove a similar video in 2019, copies of the video continued to circulate online Sunday.

Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days. More than 560,000 people are in quarantine due to the fever. Eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday. It's not known how many were COVID-19 since North Korea likely lacks enough testing supplies. It’s also not clear if North Korea’s urgent messaging about the outbreak indicates a willingness to receive outside help. It shunned vaccines from a U.N.-backed program earlier. China and South Korea said they were willing to help but indicated North Korea hasn't requested any.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial performances on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence. Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. After not receiving a verbal introduction, the country star sat alongside his four-piece band and performed “Don’t Think Jesus” then his chart-topping “Wasted on You.” Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single “Mafia” in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0