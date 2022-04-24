AP News Summary at 11:47 a.m. EDT

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital. Russian forces, meanwhile, concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol. Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night. The White House has not commented. Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day on Sunday could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests, with flicks of holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The Easter holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first trip by high-level U.S. officials to Kyiv since before the Russian invasion began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his Western allies for heavier weapons to fend off Russian troops.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

PARIS (AP) — French voters are turning out for a presidential runoff that has wide implications not just for France, but for Europe and beyond. President Emmanuel Macron, a 44-year-old-centrist, is trying to fend off far-right challenger Marine Le Pen but the race Sunday is much tighter than their clash in 2017. A Macron victory depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. Ten other presidential candidates were eliminated two weeks ago and many of their supporters dislike both Macron and Le Pen. The result Sunday will far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop Russia's war on Ukraine. If Macron wins, he would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, but Moderna and Pfizer are testing combination shots as a possible new kind of booster. The vaccines now available in the U.S. were made to fight the original version of the virus. Variants are chipping away at some of their benefits, particularly their effectiveness against mild infection. The newer vaccine versions being tested are mixes — the original vaccine plus protection against the super-contagious omicron mutant. Other companies are pursuing nasal vaccines that might one day better prevent milder infections. The hunt for improvements comes amid concern that “booster fatigue” may dampen public confidence in the successful shots.

Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Four months after a tornado upended their lives, Kentuckians are arduously reconstructing their pre-storm existence. A vast network of municipal workers, contractors, churches, charities and volunteers is helping communities like Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green move toward recovery. Dawson Springs resident Chris Bullock's house where she and her family lived for 26 years was destroyed. Now a disaster-response charity is building a new house on her family's property. The 54-year-old registered nurse hopes to rekindle the Sunday gatherings her family enjoyed for years. She said they considered moving away but “it just didn’t feel right to be anywhere else.”

Israeli FM accuses Hamas of orchestrating Jerusalem violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has accused the Hamas militant group of orchestrating recent unrest at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. Yair Lapid also rejected criticism that Israeli police used heavy-handed tactics to quell the violence. Lapid spoke following days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the contested holy site, which is revered by Jews and Muslims. The confrontations have come at a time of heightened tensions following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the occupied West Bank and rocket attacks into Israel launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. It is the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war last year.

Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known in Arkansas as a soft-spoken figure, but his reelection message seems to be taking a combative tone. One Boozman TV ads features a sheriff saying that Boozman will fight liberals over gun rights. In another, fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas praises Boozman as a conservative fighter. The sharper tone highlights Boozman's effort to appeal to voters who are mad that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Boozman faces at least two challengers in Arkansas' primary next month who are questioning his conservative credentials. He says the ads aren’t inconsistent with his low-key style and that he’s just focusing on concerns he’s hearing from voters.

Biden marks 'Armenian genocide,' aims to stop 'atrocities'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is commemorating the 107th anniversary of the start of what he calls “the Armenian genocide.” He's issued a statement in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who, he says, "were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination” by Ottoman Empire forces. Turkey says Biden’s words are ”incompatible with historical facts and international law.” Biden's statement doesn't reference the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Biden has called a genocide. Yet Biden is using Sunday's anniversary to lay down a set of principles for foreign policy as the U.S. and its allies arm Ukrainians and impose sanctions on Russia.

EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio's execution nears

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen. Her lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to consider her case Monday.

