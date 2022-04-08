AP News Summary at 11:31 a.m. EDT

Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to flee in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said 50 people died Friday's strike. They also warned they expect to find more evidence of war crimes in areas abandoned by Russian troops. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station. Most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east. The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia’s military.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day to blame Ukraine for deaths in the city. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors say they've reached decisions on “several” charges but are deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Friday is the fifth day of deliberations. The judge told them to keep working. The jury is considering 10 charges in the case against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; three face other counts related to explosives and a firearm. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.

Why this week's French elections matter to the wider world

PARIS (AP) — With war singeing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will make a choice in a presidential election that will have an impact beyond the country's borders. France is not only the bloc’s second economy but the only one with veto power at the UN. It’s also continental Europe’s only country with nuclear weapons. Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right. France's role on the European and global stage makes this election — taking place in two rounds starting Sunday —- matter.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker; third victim dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Two other people were instantly killed in the Thursday evening shooting in an area packed with people in bars and restaurants. Israeli security forces say the attacker was tracked down following an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came amid heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Tens of thousands attended Friday prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay. It is SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA. The Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The American, Canadian and Israeli executives are paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and their stay. Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station for decades. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of nixing visitors.

Masters Day 1: Tiger Woods returned, and order was restored

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck at Augusta National on Day 1 of the Masters, only one truly mattered. It didn’t go in the hole. It wasn’t down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really. Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods. With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal. The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

