AP News Summary at 11:31 a.m. EDT

Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine. But the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some celebrated Saturday's explosion. But Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility. The attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70. It deals him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine.

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grief-stricken families are praying at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the toddlers slain as they napped at a day care center in Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children, were placed at three temples in the northeastern town nestled among rice paddies. Several mourners stayed at the Wat Rat Samakee temple overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young. The aunt of one victim said, "It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.” The massacre touched everyone in the small town and spread grief across the country. A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards.

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces. All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. The IAEA said plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line.

Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer. Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges. But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided. They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anti-government demonstrations have erupted in several areas across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people died Saturday. Marchers chanted anti-government protests and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In some areas, merchants shuttered shops in response to a call by activists for a commercial strike or to protect their wares from damage. Rights monitors say that in a city in the majority Kurdish northwest, a driver was killed after honking at security forces in support of the protesters. The monitors said another protester was also killed.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers' arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been killed in an explosion that destroyed a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland. Police say the victims were four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age. Eight people have been hospitalized. Police investigating the cause of the blast say evidence suggests it was accidental. The blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday. Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”