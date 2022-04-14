AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say their forces hit the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet with missiles. One official said Thursday that the vessel sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship to be evacuated but that it was still afloat. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital would be a major military and symbolic defeat for Moscow. Regardless of the extent of the damage, any attack would represent a major blow to Russian prestige seven weeks into an invasion that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.

Videos show Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Videos show a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Lyoya’s family, on Wednesday called for the officer in the shooting to be fired and prosecuted. State police are investigating. Crump and Lyoya’s family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter. He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company. Musk is currently Twitter's biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It's an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it has received Musk’s offer and will evaluate it to decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it. Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.

UK plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Conservative government has struck a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles away to the East African country. Opposition politicians and refugee groups are condemning the plan as unworkable, inhumane and a waste of public money. Home Secretary Priti Patel visited the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Thursday to sign what the two countries call an “economic development partnership.” The plan would see some people who arrive in Britain across the English Channel flown 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to Rwanda, apparently for good. The refugee director at Amnesty International U.K. called it a “shockingly ill-conceived idea." Opposition parties accused Johnson of trying to distract attention from his domestic troubles.

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he's accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden's administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.

AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump aide Stephen Miller will appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Miller will appear Thursday in person or virtually. Miller hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Miller was a senior adviser for policy during President Donald Trump's administration and a central figure in many of the Republican's policy decisions. Miller had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records. The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. A tornado destroyed one church in Kentucky. A blaze gutted another in New York City. Hurricane Ida shattered a church when the storm hit the Louisiana coast, and the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history filled another with smoke and ash. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what’s next. “Easter strengthens us,” one pastor says.

