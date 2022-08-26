AP News Summary at 11:29 p.m. EDT

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed is determined to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes, which will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near.

Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about a breach of voting equipment in a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening of the probe highlights the latest case in which unauthorized people appear to have gained access to voting equipment since the 2020 election, primarily in battleground states lost by Trump. Election experts have raised concerns that sensitive information shared online about the equipment may have exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by people intent on disrupting future elections.

GOP, Dems seek political boost from student loan debt plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — To Democrats championing the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan, it was the long-awaited delivery of one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises. To Republicans — and even some in the president’s own party — it was an ill-advised move that was unfair to those who had diligently paid back their loans or decided not to go to college. In the student debt relief plan, both parties see an opportunity to boost their own political message ahead of the critical November midterm elections. While Democrats contended that the loan forgiveness would provide a lifeline for struggling working-class families, Republicans charged that it’s a giveaway to the “elites.”

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.

Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas’ surprise comment Friday directly tied the military to one of Mexico’s worst human rights scandals. And it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission’s report released a week earlier. At that time, Encinas declared the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and said the army watched it happen without intervening, but he made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez. Mexico's defense department has not commented on the allegation.

Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has plenty to say about how his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, does his job in Washington. But Walker is considerably less revealing about what he’d do with the role himself. Walker tags Warnock as a yes-man for President Joe Biden, yet when asked for concrete alternatives to what he calls “the Biden-Warnock agenda,” Walker defaults mostly to generalities or turns questions around. The broader approach tracks the way many challengers — including Warnock two years ago — try to put incumbents on the defensive. But Walker’s rendition is testing the bounds of that strategy as Democrats accuse him of being unfit for high office.

Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape says the NFL team has not contacted him despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July. The 22-year-old Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State are accused of the assault in a lawsuit. A police investigation is currently being evaluated by San Diego prosecutors.

Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID'd from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, tells KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his father began to struggle after jumping into the water during a nighttime family boat outing in August 2002. The Clark County coroner made the identification on Wednesday from among several sets of human remains found recently at the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.