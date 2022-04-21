AP News Summary at 11:29 a.m. EDT

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance. The new military assistance package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine , and builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine. Biden said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance is “almost exhausted.”

Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In Shanghai, a city of 25 million people with hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases, Chinese health authorities have reported only 25 coronavirus deaths. An Associated Press examination of the death toll sheds light on how the figures have been obscured by the way Chinese health authorities tally virus statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent, and at times inconsistent standard than the rest of the world. Interviews with family members of patients who have tested positive, a publicly released phone call with a government health official and an internet archive compiled by families of the dead all raise issues with how the city is counting its cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a dramatic undercount.

'We found nothing:' Thousands of IS victims still missing

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of people taken captive by the Islamic State group remain missing years after the extremists' territorial defeat. Accountability for their captors remains elusive. Families of the missing feel abandoned by a world that has largely moved on, while they struggle to uncover the fate of their loved ones. Amer Matar's brother, who disappeared in 2013 in Syria, is one of the missing. While trying to uncover his brother's fate, Matar has dedicated his life to documenting crimes committed by IS in his country.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

Tensions over race, religion in France's presidential race

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential campaign has been difficult for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. Experts say the campaign has been unusually dominated by racist discourse and proposals targeting immigration and Islam. Surveys suggest voters of color are particularly disillusioned. Such surveys are rare in France because of its doctrine of colorblindness which sees all citizens as universally French and frowns on race statistics as reminiscent of the Nazi era.

EXPLAINER: What medical treatments do transgender youth get?

Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is under attack in many states, but it has been available for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations. It typically involves treatment with drugs that put a pause on puberty, followed by sex hormones, often not before age 16. These medications promote development of female and male sex characteristics. Guidelines say body-altering surgery should be reserved for those aged 18 and older, though chest operations are sometimes done before then. Research has shown that transgender youth and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal behavior when forced to live as the sex they were assigned at birth.

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some farmers are wondering if it's OK that eggs sold as free-range come from chickens being kept inside. It's a question that arises lately as farmers try to be open about their product while also protecting hens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that chickens be moved indoors to protect against the disease but not everyone agrees. John Brunnquell, the CEO of Indiana-based Egg Innovations says his free-range chickens on more than 50 farms in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin will stay in “confinement mode” until the risk passes.

Scholar uses trash as treasure to study life in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean scholar has turned to a different way of collecting information about secretive North Korea as pandemic restrictions make it harder for outsiders to find out what life is like for North Koreans. Professor Kang Dong Wan from Dong-A University has been combing the beaches of South Korean border islands for North Korean trash. He's collected about 2,000 pieces of trash, ranging from snack bags, juice pouches, sweet wrappers and drink bottles to seasoning sachets. He says his findings confirm North Korean state media reports that the country has been producing a variety of consumer goods on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un. People's tastes have grown and there's even a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demand for goods.

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what's known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that. The documents say Twitter has not responded to Musk’s proposal. Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that would make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

