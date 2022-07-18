AP News Summary at 11:46 a.m. EDT

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday. They were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 students and two teachers.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north. The high heat is disrupting travel, health care and schools. London’s Kew Gardens hit 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, while Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, recording 35.3 C (95.5 F) at Gogerddan on the west coast. Britain's red heat alert will last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). That would exceed the highest temperature ever recorded in Britain, which is 38.7 C (101.7 F). Train companies are urging customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power.

Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges punishable by the death penalty. Along with hate crimes and weapons counts, the 27-count indictment returned last week accuses Payton Gendron of engaging in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism. It also alleges he took aim at vulnerable older people at the Tops Friendly Market on May 14. Gendron pleaded not guilty to federal charges at an arraignment Monday. The store reopened to shoppers last week.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. The three people who died were in addition to the man with the rifle, whose identity and a possible motive weren’t immediately known. Ison said a 22-year-old who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman. A news conference with authorities was scheduled for Monday afternoon on the mass shooting, which was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022.

Penalty phase begins for gunman in 2018 Parkland attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 has returned to court for the penalty phase of his case. Jurors will decide whether Nikolas Cruz sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence. The case is expected to last for four months. It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

The AP Interview: GM's Barra talks electric vehicles, future

NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the iconic song “American Pie” have sometimes wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly. Singer-songwriter Don McLean shares the secrets in the new full-length feature documentary, “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie.’” His masterpiece is packed with cultural references, from Chevrolet to Vietnam War protests and nursey rhymes, while namechecking The Byrds, John Lennon, Charles Manson and James Dean. The lyrics — dreamlike and impressionistic — have been pored over for decades, dissected for meaning. The documentary airs Tuesday on Paramount+.

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A retired Los Angeles prosecutor has said a judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977. A transcript of testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson that had been sealed by a court for 12 years was obtained by The Associated Press late Sunday. The document provides support for Polanski’s longtime claim that he fled on the eve of sentencing in 1978 because he didn’t think he was getting a fair deal. Gunson said during closed-door testimony in 2010 that he wasn’t surprised Polanski fled after the judge broke several promises. A lawyer for Polanski says he will seek to have the Oscar-winning director sentenced in absentia.