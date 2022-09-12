AP News Summary at 11:45 a.m. EDT

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III and his three siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin in a solemn procession along the Royal Mile in the historic heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. A military bagpiper played the national anthem as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse and placed in a hearse. The king, dressed in an army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse rolled to St. Giles’ Cathedral. The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Live updates: Queen's favorite hymn sung at memorial service

A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh has ended. Members of the public will soon be allowed inside to pay their respects. The coffin, with the Crown of Scotland resting on a cushion on top of it, is to stay in the 12th-century cathedral through Tuesday. The memorial service featured Karen Matheson singing Psalm 118 in Gaelic and a reading from Ecclesiastes by the head of the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon. The congregation sang The Lord’s My Shepherd, said to be one of the queen’s favorite hymns. Members of the royal family were later to hold a vigil by the coffin.

Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops have reclaimed more territory from Russia and pushed all the way back to the northeastern border in some places. The gains are part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least the size of greater London. That's according to the British Defense Ministry. After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, the momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it 'misguided'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say a criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information has “spiraled out of control. They urged a judge Monday to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department’s probe. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month, and prohibited for now the department from examining the documents for investigative purposes. Trump’s lawyers said in their own motion Monday that the order was a “sensible preliminary step towards restoring order from chaos.”

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER (AP) — In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. The divvying up between Colorado River Basin states never took into account Indigenous Peoples or many others, and from the start the calculation of who should get what amount of that water may never have been balanced. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. As water levels plummet, calls for reduced use have often been met with increased population growth. One hundred years on, the future of the Colorado River is uncertain.

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says the 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. They were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there. The children’s 30-year-old mother had been picked up earlier about two miles away. She was being questioned at the local stationhouse. The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.

New this week: 'The Handmaid’s Tale' and 'Goodnight Mommy'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Little Big Town and Marcus Mumford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns with high stakes for the future of Gilead, and twin brothers go to their mother’s house for a stay but find something is off about her in the film “Goodnight Mommy.” A year after “Official Competition” premiered to raves at the Venice Film Festival, it’s finally coming to streaming service AMC+ starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. And looking for a break in your day? “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri,” with comedian-actor Sherri Shepherd, are here to oblige, with both shows debuting Monday.