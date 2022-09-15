AP News Summary at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says it's working to restore canceled trains now that a tentative railway union deal is in place that avoids a strike. The strike would've devastated the economy and disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Under the labor deal, rail workers will receive 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Railroads agree to ease strict attendance policies to address some union concerns about working conditions. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday and says it'll keep the “critical rail system” working. The tentative agreement goes to union members for a vote.

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield. Putin and Xi met Thursday in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting is overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and strains in China’s relations with the U.S., Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. The event is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington. It's part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to "secure the border.” The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris' official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church. Republicans say President Joe Biden's policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners have spent hours waiting in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter. He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open. That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

Pastor-led group seeks missing migrants in border desert

IRONWOOD FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT, Arizona (AP) — This summer has been especially lethal for migrants crossing the US-Mexican border illegally. In Arizona, migrants who get sick or injured while walking dozens of miles of essentially uninhabited desert washes and mountains in torrid heat are often abandoned by their smugglers. Forensic experts estimate 80% of those who die are never found, identified or recovered. But one Pentecostal pastor in Tucson and his small group of volunteers is trying to bring comfort to missing migrants’ families by going on grueling desert hikes to find traces of their relatives. Óscar Andrade has received more than 400 calls from distressed families since March alone – and found nearly 50 remains since last year.

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for the “untold pain and suffering” of the bombing. Ivey said legislative involvement was needed. But nothing has been done since. Rudolph will be at the White House for the bombing anniversary on Thursday to participate in a forum on hate-fueled violence.

As 'buy now, pay later' plans grow, so do delinquencies

NEW YORK (AP) — A growing number of American shoppers have jumped at the chance to use “buy now, pay later” loans to pay for new sneakers, electronics, or luxury goods in installments. Companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal have built popular financial products around these short-term loans, particularly for younger borrowers, who are fearful of never-ending credit card debt. But as the industry continues to rack up customers, delinquencies are climbing. Inflation is squeezing consumers, making it tougher to pay off debts. Some borrowers don’t budget properly, particularly if they are persuaded to take out multiple loans, while others may have been credit risks to begin with.

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits again last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to a four-month low even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive interest rate cuts to bring inflation under control. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 10 fell by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the fewest since late May. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which offsets some of the weekly volatility, fell by 8,000 to 224,000. Hiring in the U.S. in 2022 has been remarkably strong even in the midst of rising interest rates and weak economic growth.