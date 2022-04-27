AP News Summary at 11:21 a.m. EDT

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's exchange occurred as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Texas resident arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says negotiations for Reed's release “required difficult decisions.” Americans still jailed in Russia include WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatening to disconnect even more nations. European leaders decried Wednesday the move as “blackmail.” A day after the United States and other Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. It could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. Benchmark gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.

What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Elon Musk has long been a prolific user of Twitter, the social media platform he now hopes to buy. Musk’s past tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They could also provide a glimpse into how Musk might run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics. His tweeting has also gotten him in trouble with government regulators and led to big fines for Musk and his company Tesla.

The AP Interview: UN nuke chief wants Ukraine plant access

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency chief says the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant which is currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine is a “red light blinking” as the IAEA tries in vain to get access for work including repairs. Rafael Grossi in an Associated Press interview turned the focus to the nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia a day after Ukraine marked the anniversary of the 1986 deadly disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Chernobyl was itself occupied for weeks by Russian soldiers after their February invasion. Grossi says Russia and Ukraine need to help on access to the Zaporizhzhia plant but there is reluctance on both sides.

McKinsey exec faces questions on opioid, FDA consulting work

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top McKinsey executive is answering congressional questions about his company’s consulting work for the Food and Drug Administration even as it advised opioid drugmakers on boosting sales. The hearing before a House committee is part of an investigation into the consulting giant's role in the opioid crisis that has been linked to 500,000 overdose deaths. Congressional investigators recently reported that McKinsey allowed its staffers to simultaneously advise opioid drugmakers like Purdue Pharma and their federal regulator, the FDA. The overlapping work spanned more than a decade and included contracts worth over $65 million. The company says it didn't advise the FDA on specific drugs or policies affecting opioids.

Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities say a taxing, one-month lockdown of China’s largest city may be eased in some neighborhoods if new COVID-19 testing shows the virus is no longer spreading in the community. Residents in Beijing, meanwhile, were carefully watching for word on whether the capital city would lock down as its own, much smaller outbreak grew. Shanghai’s outbreak is China’s largest of the pandemic and has tested China’s zero-tolerance strategy of trying to stop the spread of the virus entirely. Nervous Beijing residents have been stockpiling food and supplies in recent days, following Shanghai’s troubles under lockdown. Beijing city officials were quick to promise that they were ensuring grocery stores would be well-stocked.

Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association says Lyoya's death is “tragic.” But it also says officers have a “legal right to protect themselves and community” in a volatile situation. Meanwhile, a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya’s killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room. Lyoya was killed by Officer Christopher Schurr at the end of a brief foot chase and physical struggle, following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. They're betting those connections will give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that will help them win. But as Trump has gotten off the fence and weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. In two of the states that will kick off the midterm season next month, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the former president instead aligned himself with celebrity candidates backed by Fox News hosts and family members.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases.

Jordan's restoration efforts push back on degrading land

SABHA, Jordan (AP) — Efforts to restore damaged but once fertile land in Jordan’s desert is sprouting hope for one of the world’s most water-scarce nations, as a land assessment report Wednesday warned about the effects of degradation. Local organizations believe projects that reintroduce native plants and implement smart water harvesting systems will cushion the impacts of climate change and desertification, which are only set to worsen, according to the United Nations report. The U.N. desertification agency says 40% of land globally is currently degraded, blaming unsustainable land and water management, poor agricultural practices, mining, urbanization and infrastructure development for the land’s deterioration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0