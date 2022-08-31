AP News Summary at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Obstruction of justice is emerging as a key focus in the Justice Department's investigation of classified government documents the FBI seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The department says classified documents had been “likely concealed and removed” from Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, COVID-19 vaccines given in the U.S. have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest, super-contagious omicron versions.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

BERLIN (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

US: Prison chaplain used faith and fear to abuse inmates

A former California prison chaplain who pleaded guilty to forcing an inmate to have sex with him is facing sentencing in a federal court. James Theodore Highhouse is alleged to have abused several women at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Highhouse while his lawyers are seeking a two-year term. Highhouse is among five workers at the Bay Area lockup charged in the last 14 months with sexually abusing inmates. Earlier this year, an Associated Press investigation revealed years of sexual misconduct at the Dublin prison, including allegations against the former warden.

Fans of Princess Diana gather to mark her death 25 years ago

LONDON (AP) — Fans of the late Princess Diana have placed tributes outside the gates of her Kensington Palace home, marking the 25th anniversary of her death in a Paris car accident. An arrangement of white chrysanthemums spelling out “Princess Diana” sat among photos and messages left Wednesday by admirers, some of whom said they make annual pilgrimages to the spot to remember the tragedy. Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36, stunning people around the world who felt they knew the princess after seeing her successes and struggles play out on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years. The tributes left outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday were a small reminder of the mountains of flowers piled there in the days after Diana’s death.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news but aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago. The study also shows many young people blame news organizations for spreading misinformation and suggests they have had it with “food-fight journalism” that depicts debates between people with extreme views.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is predicting the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide. The World Meteorological Organization says La Nina conditions have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks. La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, as opposed to warming caused by the better-known El Nino.

New rules make star college football players millionaires

When the NCAA lifted restrictions on players profiting from their name, image and likeness, it created instant millionaires of elite college football players like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The NIL benefits for individual athletes can have a drawback. Big deals for a few and small deals for most could divide locker rooms, create tension within programs, produce an uneven playing field across college athletics and overwhelm students already stretched for time.