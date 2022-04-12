AP News Summary at 11:18 p.m. EDT

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people. Police are looking for a man who rented a van they believe might be connected to Tuesday's shooting, although they haven’t established a definitive link. Chief of Detectives James Essig identified the man as 62-year-old Frank R. James and says James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Essig says a key to the rental van was found at the scene along with a semi-automatic handgun, a hatchet, smoke grenades and other items. Police have since found the van, empty.

Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking Tuesday in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine. “Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Biden added that it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”

Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled. He insisted Tuesday the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has journeyed to corn-rich Iowa to announce he's suspending federal rules that restrict ethanol in gasoline, aiming to strike at least a small blow against surging inflation. He said Tuesday at a biofuel plant that the action should trim about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations — about 2,300 of the nation's more than 100,000. Biden is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a higher ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol doesn't deny that he joined the mob that stormed the building last year. But a lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Dustin Thompson vows to show that former President Donald Trump abused his power to “authorize” the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. That was the strategy that defense attorney Samuel Shamansky outlined Tuesday during opening statements for Thompson's trial. A prosecutor told jurors that Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day. Thompson’s jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer's Senate bid rests on 3 signatures

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer’s campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge ruled she had not met the requirements to qualify for the ballot. Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan” and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. The court, under pressure to rule quickly to meet deadlines to mail ballots to Iowa residents who live out of the country, will hear arguments Wednesday and likely will issue a decision within days. The state’s primary is June 7.

In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In Rio de Janeiro, two rescue dogs have turned local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks, wooing their growing audience, one bark at a time. Corporal Oliveira, a four-year-old dog with short brown hair, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak. He has since been adopted by the officers and has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers. A dozen miles from there, another rescue dog has also turned mascot. Older, and slightly less adventurous than Corporal Oliveira, Caramello’s online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

PLAYA GIRON, Cuba (AP) — Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce there. Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans. The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their road-crossing is a wonder for tourists. Located southeast of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles seeking to overthrow Fidel Castro.

