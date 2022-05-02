AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city. Ukrainian fighters reported the new barrage Monday. It came after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant. Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official warned that Russia is planning to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine this month and recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. In Mariupol, more than 100 people left the rubble-strewn Azovstal steelworks on Sunday for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest.

Lawmakers seek police boss' journals in Ronald Greene probe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the state police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals. Talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards. The panel's chairman told The Associated Press he will move forward with proceedings to force Kevin Reeves to turn over the journals. The panel has already elicited explosive testimony from police officials that Greene’s 2019 death was covered up and that his beating by troopers amounted to “torture and murder.”

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies. After the central bank’s latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is set to announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000.

Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Residents in neighborhoods on the edge of Las Vegas were told to be ready to leave their homes. It's the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and is moving quickly through groves of ponderosa pine because of hot, dry and windy conditions that make for extreme wildfire danger. Forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across New Mexico and in western Texas.

Sydney man gets 12 years for murdering gay American in 1988

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for the 1988 murder of an American who fell off a Sydney cliff that was known as a gay meeting place. The death of mathematician Scott Johnson was initially called a suicide, but his family pressed for further investigation. A coroner in 2017 found a number of assaults, some fatal, where the victims had been targeted because they were thought to be gay. Scott White pleaded guilty in January and could have been sentenced to up to life in prison. The judge said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer sentence.

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes of the largest U.S. reservoirs. Officials are predicting it could be just the first of more grim discoveries. Las Vegas police say there's a good chance more human remains will turn up as the lake's water level drops more. He says personal items found inside the barrel with skeletal remains indicate the person died in the 1980s. Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday. The drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam is so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead.

Amazon tribes turn the tables on intruders with social media

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon rainforest have endured years of scant recourse when prospectors and landgrabbers do violence in their territories. But social media is beginning to reach some remote villages giving residents the chance to alert authorities to illegal incursions and the power to rally an international audience to their defense.

