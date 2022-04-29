AP News Summary at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Attack on Kyiv was Putin's 'middle finger' to UN

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader has accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Thursday's attack shattered the city’s fragile sense of normality. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight that Ukraine’s forces were holding off Russia’s attempted advance in the south and east, as attempts continued to secure safe passage for besieged residents in the devastated city of Mariupol. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said one of its journalists died after the strike. Her body was found in the rubble on Friday.

Relatives say former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives say a former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her 22-year-old son, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero. The U.S. government has not confirmed the reports. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation” but could not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”

Inside the Trevor Reed deal: From Oval Office to Moscow trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — A series of factors helped pave the way for Trevor Reed's release from a Russian prison this week as part of a prisoner exchange. They include escalating concerns over Reed’s health, a private Oval Office meeting between his parents and President Joe Biden and a secretive Moscow trip by a former diplomat on the cusp of Russia’s war with Ukraine. U.S. officials stressed that the negotiations for Reed’s release were narrow in scope, focused squarely on the prisoners and not on Russia’s war. But while the timing of the deal was startling, it’s also clear that the groundwork for it had been laid before the conflict had begun.

A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four decades and further evidence that spiking prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy. Yet there are signs that inflation might be slowing from its galloping pace and perhaps nearing a peak, at least for now. Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2% in March from a year earlier. That was slightly below the 5.3% year-over-year increase in February, and it was the first time that 12-month figure has declined since February 2021, before the inflation spike began.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children. The FDA said Friday it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21 and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccines in tots and babies. The dates are tentative and regulators said they will provide more details later. The meeting announcements follow months of frustration from families impatient for a chance to vaccinate their young children, along with complaints from politicians bemoaning the slow pace of the process.

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than white Americans. That's according to recent polls that reflect diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions decline. Sixty-three percent of Black Americans and 68% of Hispanic Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus compared with 45% of white Americans, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts say divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans.

Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts. Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down over the past few days. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. The market is also heading for steep losses in April as traders fret about the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to fight inflation in the form of higher interest rates, which will increase borrowing costs across the board. Amazon slumped after reporting a rare quarterly loss. Bond yields rose.

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Among the top players on the board for Round 2 of the NFL draft Friday night is former University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. He watched a half dozen of his former teammates get drafted in the first round Thursday night, including Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from the Bulldogs to Florida State in 2021. Liberty's Malik Willis is the top quarterback available after Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the only QB taken in Round 1. Among the best players available on Day 2 is Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.

