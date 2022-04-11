AP News Summary at 11:28 a.m. EDT

Russia says it hits Ukraine air defenses before eastern push

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east. In one strike announced Monday, Moscow said that it hit four S-300 launchers provided by a European country it didn’t name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia reported two other strikes on the air defense systems. Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground.

Shahbaz Sharif picked as new Pakistan PM after week of drama

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. But the elevation of Sharif will not guarantee a peaceful path forward or solve the country’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis. Sharif, the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan’s party walked out of the National Assembly in protest. Those 174 votes are enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly, but if Khan’s followers take to the streets in protest, it could put pressure on lawmakers and deepen the crisis.

Macron, Le Pen kick off French presidential runoff campaigns

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to “convince” a broad range of French voters to back his centrist vision, kicking off a two-week battle against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen ahead of the country’s presidential runoff vote. Le Pen, meanwhile, is ready for the fight, planning to highlight rising prices for energy and food that have hit poor households especially hard as Macron has focused on seeking diplomatic solutions to the war in Ukraine. With the first round of the French presidential election over, the duel starts afresh Monday ahead of the April 24 runoff. Macron trounced Le Pen in the presidential runoff five years ago but polls show the far-right leader is much closer this time.

Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

Live Updates | World Bank: Ukraine economy to shrink 45%

The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure. Unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the war, meanwhile, are plunging Russia into a deep recession, lopping off more than a tenth of its economic growth. The World Bank said in a report Sunday that he war is set to inflict twice the amount of economic damage across Europe and Central Asia that the COVID-19 pandemic did. The war has cut off access to the Black Sea, a key route for exports, including 90% of Ukraine’s grain shipments.

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis affecting a large population.

Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families. Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine. Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons. Now, they run after young children, provide support to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it's earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who's lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors less than a week after being awarded a seat. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Musk, it was revealed last week, had quickly amassed a massive stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for the reversal, but said that the decision was made by the mercurial billionaire.

Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after closure

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave just a handful of remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

