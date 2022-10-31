AP News Summary at 11:10 a.m. EDT

Poll workers train for conflict: 'A little nervous? I am.'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that's especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month as the city's chief elections official talked with poll workers about what to expect. Claire Woodall-Vogg instructed the group in how to handle potential problems. She told them that observers have a vital role to play in democracy, but if they cross a line they'll have to leave — even if it takes police.

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet the morning after the results came in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro still hadn't publicly conceded nor reacted in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are facing tough questions about preparations for Halloween celebrations and demands for accountability after a crowd surge at the festivities left more than 150 people dead. Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend. By comparison, nearly 7,000 police officers were sent to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor dueling protests that drew tens of thousands but still fewer people than flocked to the popular nightlife district the same night. Even the task force created to investigate why the crowd surged is more three times larger than the detail assigned to crowd control. The national government has insisted there was no way to predict the crowd would get out of control.

Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine. The attacks on Monday morning knocked out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 80% of consumers in the city were left without water supplies and that local authorities are working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible. The attacks occurred just before the Czech prime minister and many top members of his government arrived in Kyiv in the latest show of support from European leaders for Ukraine.

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. Following the overturning of the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer another test of whether the court now dominated by conservatives will move the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams are searching for people missing after a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 133 people. As families mourned the dead, attention was turning Monday to the reasons for the colonial era bridge's collapse, which plunged more than 100 people into the Machchu river. Live video reports showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The suspension bridge had reopened four days earlier after six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with tourists drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

The war in Ukraine, especially Russian President Vladimir Putin’s references to Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, have awakened memories that many of a certain age thought were buried. For Associated Press journalist Gary Fields, a former “nuclear brat,” each day that Russia’s conventional war effort seems more stalled, the more vivid his recollections become. He says that for him and many he knew while growing up, nuclear war was the shadow in their lives. Now, he says, it feels like those shadows are back.

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Family members say an Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury. Broken Arrow police on Sunday identified the two adults as Brian and Brittney Nelson but provided no new information on whether both adults were involved in the killings of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13. Brian Nelson's parents told the Tulsa World that their son had been plagued by severe headaches after he suffered a concussion at work. The couple had also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing $138,000 in debt that was almost entirely student loans.

World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: the Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night. The fuzzy, green Phillies mascot is always a fan favorite, and is set to entertain the crowd at the first World Series game in Philly since 2009. Philadelphia went 5-0 at home in eliminating defending World Series champion Atlanta and San Diego in the playoffs, outscoring them by a total of 35-15. Syndergaard will start against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr.