AP News Summary at 11:07 p.m. EDT

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that is the last known Ukrainian stronghold in in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help. He said the defenders may have only a few days or hours left. With the holdouts punished by new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the city has failed because of continued fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as Mideast tensions mount

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip as Israeli aircraft hit Gaza militant sites in response to a previous rocket strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the rockets and airstrikes fired late Wednesday into early Thursday. It was the second rocket attack from Gaza this week. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent days. The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza had issued vague threats earlier Wednesday over a planned march through Jerusalem by Israeli ultra-nationalists. But Israeli police blocked roads and prevented the marchers from reaching dense Palestinian neighborhoods, after a similar event nearly a year ago helped trigger an Israel-Gaza war.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Michigan lawmaker's forceful speech rebuts 'grooming' attack

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker, mother and LGBTQ rights supporter who was accused by a Republican colleague of wanting to “groom” schoolchildren says her impassioned response resonated because people are sick of such attacks. Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow's remarks went viral after Republican Sen. Lana Theis attacked her in a fundraising email. McMorrow had criticized Theis for giving an invocation in which she claimed children are under attack by “forces” that want to indoctrinate them with ideas not supported by their parents. The salvos are among the latest to draw attention as conservatives push to make education a political wedge issue.

Scholar uses trash as treasure to study life in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean scholar has turned to a different way of collecting information about secretive North Korea as pandemic restrictions make it harder for outsiders to find out what's life like for North Koreans. Professor Kang Dong Wan from Dong-A University has been combing the beaches of South Korean border islands for North Korean trash. He's collected about 2,000 pieces of trash, ranging from snack bags, juice pouches, sweet wrappers and drink bottles to seasoning sachets. He says his findings confirm North Korean state media reports that the country has been producing a variety of consumer goods on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un. People's tastes have grown and there's even a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demand for goods.

Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire more than tripled in size as relentless winds pushed the flames through neighborhoods on the outskirts of a college and tourist town, forcing out hundreds of residents and destroying more than two dozen homes and other structures. The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to more than 30 square miles by Wednesday afternoon. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry vegetation. Weather conditions improved, but the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday citing strong winds. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott. Crews also were busy trying to corral fires in New Mexico and Colorado.

A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality television star Blac Chyna testified that she was joking when she put a phone cord around the neck of her then-fiance Rob Kardashian, and later grabbed his unloaded gun. The incidents from 2016 were at the center of testimony Tuesday by Chyna, who is suing Kardashian's mother and sisters for $100 million, alleging they forced the cancellation of her show “Rob & Chyna" and ruined her TV career. The lawsuit says that Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and three of his sisters including Kim Kardashian falsely spread word that she was physically abusive. All four women were in court watching the testimony.

Wright resigns as Villanova coach, Neptune takes over

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career. The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994–2001. Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright. Wright will remain at Villanova and stay involved in fundraising, advising, education and more.

