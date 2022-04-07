AP News Summary at 11:03 a.m. EDT

Ukraine pleads for weapons as fight looms on eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO member nations on Thursday to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern outskirts. Ukrainian authories are gathering evidence of alleged Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from Bucha and other towns north of the capital. Elsewhere, the mayor of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged port city.

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Turkey to move trial of Khashoggi suspects to Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has decided to transfer the trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, raising fears that those responsible for the death of the Washington Post columnist won’t be brought to justice for a crime that drew international outrage. The decision comes as Ankara is trying to repair relations with Saudi Arabia and was denounced as “scandalous” by a human rights group. It marked an abrupt reversal for Turkey, which had vowed to shed light on the killing and began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020. Khashoggi, who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sued to protect abortion rights, asking a court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution. The Democratic governor also is seeking to overturn a 176-year-old ban in Michigan that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated. The lawsuit, filed Thursday against prosecutors in 13 counties with an abortion clinic, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority considers allowing states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and potentially overturning the right. The governor, who is up for reelection this year, is expected to request that the Michigan Supreme Court quickly take the case. A favorable decision could enable abortions to continue in Michigan after the federal high court rules.

The Latest: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta for Round 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is warming up for his first round of the Masters. Dressed in a pink shirt and black pants, the five-time Masters champion is going through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 — also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the pandemic.

Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people to their homes. People in China's business capital have grown frustrated over the government's effort to contain a spreading outbreak, complaining that online grocers often are sold out. Some were given government food packages that lasted a few days, but anxiety is rising over when people can leave their homes. The complaints are an embarrassment for the ruling Communist Party during a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader.

Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand has sent thousands of people fleeing escalating violence by Myanmar’s military back home despite the risk to their lives, and despite international refugee laws that forbid the return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. That's according to interviews with refugees, aid groups and Thai authorities themselves. The refugees are now living in limbo, forced to ricochet between both sides of the river dividing the two countries as the fighting in their home villages rages and briefly recedes. Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,700 people and arrested more than 13,000 since it took over the country's government last year. Thailand insists Myanmar’s refugees return to their embattled homeland voluntarily.

US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy was once enamored with speed. It wanted lighter, faster ships to deal with threats during the war on terror, before pivoting to Russia and China and their modern navies. The Navy now wants to retire nine recently built littoral combat ships, which cost about $4.5 billion to build. Chief of naval operations Adm. Mike Gilday said this week that it's better to have a smaller, lethal force than a larger force that’s “less ready, less lethal and less capable.” The oldest of the littoral combat ships is 10 years old. Congress must sign off on the Navy’s proposal to decommission ships ahead of their projected service life.

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Angel Cabrera was an unlikely champion to begin with, a street urchin who grew up without parents and never had a formal education. As the Masters unfolds this week, Cabrera sits in an Argentine prison. He’s serving two years for domestic abuse, and there’s a chance he could face an even longer sentence. The glory of 2009 never seemed so far away.

Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A haunting image of red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating children who died at a residential school created to assimilate Indigenous children in Canada has won the prestigious World Press Photo award. The image honored Thursday was shot by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken for The New York Times. Jury chair Rena Effendi says “It is a kind of image that sears itself into your memory.” It was not the first recognition for Bracken’s work in the Amsterdam-based competition. She won first prize in the contest’s Contemporary Issues category in 2017 for images of protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

