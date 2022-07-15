AP News Summary at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden touched down in Saudi Arabia on Friday as he tries to bridge a rift between the United States and the oil-rich kingdom. It will be his first meeting with the notoriously vengeful Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman. Biden vowed as a Democratic presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights record, particularly the murder of the writer Jamal Khashoggi. But now Biden is seeking to reaffirm Washington's longstanding partnership with Riyadh as he confronts challenges caused by rising energy supplies and Iran's nuclear program.

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot more than 40 times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Preliminary autopsy findings show a Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire by Akron police was shot more than 40 times at the end of a car and foot chase last month. The report detailing the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker was released Friday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County. Akron police have acknowledged initial findings showed more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull him over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Ohio rape shows how a story can spread faster than facts

NEW YORK (AP) — A four-paragraph anecdote in a regional newspaper ignited a media fire over abortion that engulfed President Joe Biden, the partisan press and some of the nation's top news organizations. The story about an alleged rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion touched on a white-hot issue due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. The speed at which the story moved also raised questions about journalist's sourcing in stories and how stories can be quickly taken over by political pundits. The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post issued corrections or clarifications to what they had written about the case.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to choose a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Store associates are handing single carnations to customers as they enter the newly reopening Tops Friendly Market where 10 Black people were slain by a white gunman. Some also received gift cards Friday as the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, opened its doors. The store is part of an ever-growing list of public spaces and retail establishments where gun violence shattered a community’s way of living. Managers at Tops say they were confident that neighborhood residents overwhelmingly wanted and needed their most accessible supermarket to reopen. But some residents question whether opening two months after a tragedy is too soon.

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings. The delay follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of the news Thursday of Ivana Trump’s death. There are no new dates for the depositions. A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney declined to comment.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial has given a Russian court a letter from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. She said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm. The move comes nearly 110 years after he was stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee announced the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe was a Native American. He had his medals stripped months after the Olympics when it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers.