AP News Summary at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Biden says US won't wait 'forever' for Iran on nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin the dormant nuclear deal, a day after saying he’d be willing to use force against Tehran if necessary. Biden made the comments at a joint news conference Thursday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The leaders met earlier in the day and discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program. Biden says the U.S. has outlined for Iran what it's willing to accept in order to rejoin the agreement. Biden says the U.S. is waiting for Iran's response but won't wait forever.

Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday. A tenuous calm reigned in the country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Wednesday under pressure from protesters furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. An official said he finally emailed his resignation Thursday, a day later than promised. The official said it needed to be checked and an official announcement wouldn’t come until Friday. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address the economic calamity. But with a fractured opposition and confusion over who was in charge, a solution did not seem at hand.

Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 100. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. Meanwhile, government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating their investigations of potential war crimes in Ukraine.

US stocks fall following another hot inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday after another hot reading on inflation has investors bracing for another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month. The S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% and the Nasdaq fell 2.1%. Banks were among the big losers after JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing prices at the consumer level remain high.

Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high

PHOENIX (AP) — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don't go nearly as far while U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat late last year.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. The former “House of Cards” star entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. A judge set a trial date of June 6, 2023, and said the proceedings would last three to four weeks. Spacey ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. He is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for. Officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the flooding occurred in Virginia's Buchanan County. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. Authorities said the number unaccounted for was expected to decline as swift-water rescue teams continue their work. Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead.

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts took an X-ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. The self-portrait is believed to have been covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century. Experts said the bearded subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and the painting is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.