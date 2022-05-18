AP News Summary at 10:58 a.m. EDT

Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. The plant became a symbol of their country’s resistance. The announcement Wednesday comes as the battle for the strategic port city appeared all but over. Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete. But it has not called the column of soldiers walking out of the plant a surrender. The fighters face an uncertain fate. Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said 959 Ukrainian troops have now abandoned the stronghold since they started coming out Monday.

Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Pennsylvania governor’s race, a candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count won the Republican nomination, putting an election denier within striking distance of running a presidential battleground state in 2024. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s support was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state’s Senate primary. In a key congressional race, a Republican congressman’s bad behavior finally caught up with him. In Idaho, the governor weathered a primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor.

Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A 21-year-old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin could get life in prison for shooting a a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window on Feb. 28. Shishimarin is being prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code on the customs of war. Ukraine's prosecutor general has said her office was preparing cases against 41 Russian soldiers for alleged war crimes such as bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and rape. Prosecutors plan to continue presenting evidence against Shishimarin following his guilty plea on Wednesday, although the trial is like to be shorter.

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

Buffalo is latest mass shooting by gunman wearing body armor

When a shooter attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend, its security guard tried to stop him. At least one of the guard's shots hit the gunman, but it didn’t stop the deadly rampage because the gunman was wearing body armor. The racist massacre that killed 10 Black people is the latest mass shooting in which the gunman apparently came prepared for anyone trying to stop him with a gun. A database maintained by The Violence Project shows at least 21 mass shooters over the last four decades have worn body armor, most of those within the last decade.

With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Companies that collect data from the digital clues people leave online often know their most sensitive health information _ gleaned from web searches, health apps and location trackers. Privacy experts fear this digital trail could be used to surveil pregnancies if the U.S. Supreme Court allows abortions to be banned, as a leaked draft opinion suggests it will. Ford Foundation technology fellow Cynthia Conti-Cook says the data gives outsiders a peek into someone's soul. It's mostly used to target advertising, like baby products shown to pregnant women. But the data could become evidence in a criminal case, something that worries abortion supporters.

US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. That makes the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. The federation has announced separate collective bargaining agreements through 2028 with the unions for both national teams. The move ends years of often acrimonious negotiations. One of the main sticking points was World Cup prize money. The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup. It will also pool the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO diplomats say national envoys have failed to reach a consensus about whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden. Wednesday's development comes just as Turkey renewed its objections to the two Nordic countries joining. The envoys met at NATO headquarters after Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors submitted written applications to join the military organization. The diplomats, who did not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of the proceedings, declined to say precisely who or what was holding up the procedure. Meetings and diplomatic outreach will continue in coming days. Earlier, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO allies agree "that this is an historic moment which we must seize.”

In Ukraine, limbs lost and lives devastated in an instant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — There is a cost to war. To the countries that wage it. To the soldiers who fight it. To the civilians who endure it. Territory is gained and lost. And sometimes regained and lost again. But some losses are permanent for the people embroiled in conflict. Lives lost can never be regained. Nor can limbs. So it is in Ukraine. For soldiers wounded while defending their country their sense of purpose and belief in the cause they were fighting for can sometimes help them cope psychologically with amputation. The struggle can be much harder for some civilians who are maimed while going about their lives in a war that already terrified them.

Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork

JESI, Italy (AP) — An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d’Italia has forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race. The Eritrean rider became the first Black African to win a stage at a grand tour when he beat Mathieu van der Poel in the sprint to the line in Jesi in the 10th stage on Tuesday. But he had to be taken to a local hospital after getting injured when he popped a prosecco cork into his eye during the podium celebration. The 22-year-old Girmay celebrated with his Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux teammates when he returned from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0