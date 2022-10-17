AP News Summary at 10:58 a.m. EDT

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

LONDON (AP) — New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax that had been due to take effect next year won’t happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant. The report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday's school board meeting. Parents want the district to make sure the radioactive waste is cleaned up. Boston Chemical says inhaling or ingesting the radioactive materials can cause significant injury and recommends remedial action “to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations.”

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact.” Flynn has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. Flynn questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups Flynn has welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump refused to exit the stage after his defeat and has spent months raging against Joe Biden. That's reshaping down-ballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates. But polls suggest voters have little appetite for a rematch.

Kevin Spacey wins partial dismissal of Anthony Rapp's claims

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has dismissed one of two legal claims Kevin Spacey faces from actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp says Spacey made a sexual advance on him in his apartment in the 1980s when he was 14 years old. A federal judge threw out the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress Monday after lawyers for Rapp finished their presentation of evidence. Spacey's lawyer argued for dismissal of the case on the grounds that Rapp's attorneys had failed to prove his claims. But the judge says the trial can proceed with assault and battery claims. Spacey is expected to testify later Monday.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

A federal judge will question a key witness in the high-profile trial of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes about why he showed up at her Silicon Valley home in August and expressed regrets about testimony that helped convict Holmes of duping investors in her blood-testing company. Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff’s attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony. The Monday hearing in San Jose, California represents Holmes’ latest attempt to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison if the judge denies her request for a new trial.

Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation’s second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the facility will finish voting in a union election Monday. Votes are set to be tallied on Tuesday. The face-off marks the third time the union is taking on Amazon following its initial win at a Staten Island facility this April, followed by a loss.