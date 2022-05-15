AP News Summary at 10:58 a.m. EDT

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants. Officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred. Gendron was arraigned late Saturday.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by its wins on and off the battlefield. Finland decided to seek NATO membership as top diplomats from the Western alliance met in Berlin. Sweden’s governing party plans to announce its position on applying to join NATO later Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. Meanwhile, Western military officials say Russia's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum. Ukraine's military says it's holding off Russian offensives there.

Finland to seek NATO entry in 'new era' amid Russia's war

BERLIN (AP) — Finland has declared that it wants to join NATO as the head of the trans-Atlantic military alliance expressed hope that with Russia’s military advance appearing to falter Ukraine can win the war. President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement Sunday that Finland would seek membership of NATO during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The previously neutral Nordic country shares a long border with Russia. The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days. The announcement came as top diplomats from the 30 NATO member states met in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join NATO in the face of threats from Russia.

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA (AP) — Ten of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020. This year, voters in the early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting. In Georgia, about 85,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary. That's a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the pandemic. Early in-person voting in the state is shattering records. The trend away from mailed ballots is seen in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which also have held early primaries.

World leaders descend on UAE to pay respects to late ruler

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An array of presidents and prime ministers were descending on the United Arab Emirates from around the world to pay their respects to the federation’s late ruler and greet his successor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visits that continued on Sunday were a vivid sign of Abu Dhabi’s influence in Western and Arab capitals. The first Western leader to jet to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi was French President Emmanuel Macron. He met Sunday with Sheikh Mohammed to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s long-ailing ruler who died on Friday at the age of 73. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to arrive later Sunday.

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christian clergy have long dominated the chaplaincy in the United States. But the profession is becoming more religiously diverse, and Buddhists are leading the way. Buddhist chaplains say they’re uniquely positioned for the times due to their ability to minister to a wide cultural and religious spectrum. That includes the growing number of Americans who identify as nonreligious. In response to the demand, study and training opportunities for Buddhist chaplains have been established or expanded in recent years at colleges across the country. Nonaccredited certification programs are also popular. And graduates are finding jobs, as institutions eagerly snap them up to diversify staff and appeal more broadly to those they serve.

EXPLAINER: 'Neutral' Europe recedes as NATO set to expand

BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden taking steps to join NATO, the list of “neutral” countries in Europe appears poised to shrink. Experts say the definition of neutrality depends on who’s using it: Some European Union countries openly joined the bloc while not picking sides in the Cold War and its aftermath, opting mostly for economic or political unity. But security concerns prompted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has changed the calculus for EU members Finland and Sweden. Here's a look at other traditionally “neutral” countries, some of which are re-thinking what it means.

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has created 10 new saints, rallying from knee pain that had forced him to use a wheelchair. Francis stood for a long period at the start of Sunday's ceremony to greet priests concelebrating the Mass, and hobbled onto the altar. There, he proclaimed the six men and four women saints, including a Dutch priest-journalist who was killed by the Nazis. Francis has been complaining of strained ligaments in his right knee for months. Sunday’s ceremony was evidence that Francis is able to still walk but appears to be taking it as easy as possible to let the ligaments heal before an intense period of travel starting in July to Africa and Canada.

Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has released a new music video, hours after its hit “Stefania” led it to victory in the Eurovision Song Contest. The video features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear in a sign that the annual song contest has taken on ever more political tones. Ukraine pulled ahead of Britain in the grand final after the votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries were tallied. Russia was barred from the contest this year after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations. But politics nevertheless entered into the fray.

