AP News Summary at 10:48 p.m. EDT

Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17. She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of Associated Press journalists smuggled out a data card on which she'd recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team's desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers. Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom. But she left behind a cell full of Ukrainian women she's hoping will also be released. Now Taira's trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are reverberating nationwide as states reemerge as the new battlefields for abortion rights. A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions. The decision keeps them legal up to 18 weeks until the court rules on a lawsuit challenging a stricter ban. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. And in Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom's life at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. It says federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion last month. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday cites the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. It requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

TOKYO (AP) — Days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, his party vowed to use its victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals. That includes strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution. The comfortable majority secured Sunday by the governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito could allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025. But the loss of Abe also opened up a period of uncertainly for his party. The promised constitutional amendment, for one, faces an uphill battle. Abe’s shooting shook the nation, and Japanese flocked to a Buddhist temple Monday to mourn their former leader.

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s activities will be a key subject of discussion.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify. It’s unclear whether Bannon will again refuse to appear before the committee with the trial pending. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ruled against several requests by Bannon’s attorneys to seek the testimony of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

Taking selfies, Sri Lankans converge on presidential palace

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The takeover of Sri Lanka's presidential residence and other official buildings was a dramatic turning point in monthslong protests that have shaken the country, and the ultimate push that forced the president to say he will resign. For months, demonstrators have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in the capital, demanding he quit for severely mismanaging the economy. Many have accused Rajapaksa and his powerful, dynastic family of corruption and policy blunders that tipped the island nation into its worst economic crisis. People’s patience has grown increasingly thin in recent months, with the crisis sparking shortages of fuel, medicine, food and cooking gas.

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child's name

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. Farah says he was born in Somaliland as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Farah says his father was killed in the civil war and he was separated from his mother. Farah says he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn’t previously know.