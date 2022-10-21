AP News Summary at 10:48 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn Kherson into a fortress. The city is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, says the statue symbolizes change in Mississippi. The 1955 lynching helped spur the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, depicts the living Till in slacks, dress shirt and tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. But the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving doses for free. Pfizer executives say the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the U.S. government phases out its program. The drugmaker said it expects that people covered by private insurance or public programs like Medicare will pay nothing. A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps those without coverage.

West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and key Western allies are accusing Russia of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia has countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking infrastructure and civilians for eight years in the eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed earlier this year. The U.S., France, Germany and Britain support Ukraine's call for a U.N. investigation of the drones. Russia says the drones are Russian and an investigation would violate the U.N. Charter.

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury sided with Cardi B on Friday in a copyright infringement case involving a man who claimed the Grammy-winning rapper misused his back tattoos for her sexually suggestive 2016 mixtape cover art. The federal jury in Southern California ruled Kevin Michael Brophy did not prove Cardi B misappropriated his likeness. After the jury forewoman read the verdict, the rapper hugged her attorneys and appeared joyful. Cardi B says she was “pretty nervous” before hearing the verdict. In the courtroom, Cardi B briefly had a cordial conversation and shook the hand of Brophy - who filed a lawsuit a year after she released her mixtape in 2016.

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.