AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people. The attack comes as Moscow is straining to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The Ukrainian air force said six missiles were launched in Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 were dead and more than 60 wounded.

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Ukraine’s culture minister says Russian soldiers have helped themselves to artifacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. If and when peace returns, the preservation of Ukrainian collections of art, history, and culture will be vital so that survivors of the war can begin rebuilding. Tens of thousands of museum pieces have been evacuated away from the front lines and combat-struck regions. But many others are missing. They include an exquisite, rare golden tiara from the era of 5th-century warrior Attila the Hun that was stolen by Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests. The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital Tehran. They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown. Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes.

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A few miles meant the difference between life and death on the Florida coast when Hurricane Ian struck. And contrasting scenes of recovery and destruction show how a disaster can mean different things to different people. At one spot, a crowd of locals gather at a motel's outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. But a few miles away, entire families are staying at a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims. Relief worker Arlan Fuller says a combination of factors including location, the sturdiness of buildings and peoples' means determined how well they fared in the storm.

Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Many political watchers expected Gov. Kristi Noem to cruise to reelection this year in Republican-dominated South Dakota against a Democratic challenger without statewide experience. But Noem's frequent out-of-state travels on behalf of GOP candidates, as well as recent ethics stumbles, have given Democrats license to dream of an upset. Or perhaps make Noem's race against state lawmaker Jamie Smith close enough to raise questions about her viability on the national stage. Smith has cast himself as a moderate and so far has run a mostly upbeat campaign. The governor recently came out with an ad that tied Smith to President Joe Biden, who won 36% of South Dakota’s vote in 2020.

Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial. Prosecutors say Igor Danchenko lied to the FBI about how he obtained the material he supplied to British spy Christopher Steele. Prosecutors say Danchenko obscured the fact that he relied heavily on a Democratic donor with ties to Hillary Clinton. Danchenko says everything he told the FBI was true even if he wasn't totally forthcoming. The trial begins Oct. 11. It is the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his investigation into the origins of the FBI's 2016 probe into ties between Trump and Russia.

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. But it almost didn’t come to trial. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible.

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz may have talked himself into a death sentence. At his penalty trial last week, prosecutors played video recordings of jailhouse interviews Cruz had this year with mental health experts. He gave frank and sometimes graphic details about his 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his planning and his motivations. Lawyers not involved in the case say his statements may have caused some wavering jurors to vote for death. Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday. The panel will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Restrictions are returning to telemedicine, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic. Hospitals are warning doctors not to practice medicine in a state where they don’t have a license. That affects cancer patients and others who have grown to depend on video visits and other remote care. The Alliance for Connected Care says nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state.