AP News Summary at 8:52 p.m. EDT

Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' school policy in Canada

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools. The pontiff says the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed their families and marginalized generations in ways still being felt today. Francis spoke Monday near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, on lands of four Cree nations south of Edmonton, Alberta. He said, “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.” The long-awaited apology opens Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, which is meant to help the church on its path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help victims heal.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. One woman was killed by a missile outside her home just two days after returning. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region's residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew. The mayor's office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back.

The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me." But those tough lines were never spoken by Trump. They were crossed out, apparently by Trump himself, according to exhibits released by House investigators on Monday. Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted out a short video that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech that next day and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and thick black lines through some of the text.

AP source: Top aide to Pence testifies before 1/6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who says Marc Short appeared before the grand jury under subpoena. Short was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he hid from rioters who had called for his hanging. ABC News first reported that Short appeared last week before the grand jury after receiving a subpoena to do so. On CNN Monday evening, Short confirmed the appearance.

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

How an AP reporter broke the Tuskegee syphilis story

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — For four decades, the United States government enrolled hundreds of Black men in Alabama in a study on syphilis, just so they could document the disease’s ravages on the human body. On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a then 29-year-old investigative reporter at The Associated Press shocked the world with a story of what is now known as the “Tuskegee Study.” Within four months, the U.S. Public Health Service would end the study, but dozens had already died. Even now, 50 years after it was revealed, the study casts a long shadow over the nation, as some African Americans cite Tuskegee in refusing to seek medical treatment or participate in clinical trials.

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question state senator

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that the prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. The judge’s decision Monday likely has no real bearing on the future of Willis’ investigation but provided ammunition to critics who have accused her of pursuing a politically motivated case.

US to plant 1 billion trees as climate change kills forests

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration wants the government to plant more than a billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter climate change's increasing toll on the nation’s forests. As the globe heats up, some wildfires are so severe that forests can't quickly regrow on their own. That is outpacing the government’s replanting capacity and has helped create a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of restoration. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a plan Monday to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries and work through the backlog over 10 years.

Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is off to Florida to serve a 20-year prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The 60-year-old former socialite was moved from a New York City federal jail last week to FCI Tallahassee. It's a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital. She had been held under close watch in light of Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide. It wasn’t clear whether Maxwell would be held in restrictive housing or under other special precautions. According to prison consulting firm, the prison also offers yoga, Pilates, movies and an inmate talent show.