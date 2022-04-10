AP News Summary at 10:43 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia’s military lined up more firepower and tapped an experienced general to take centralized control of the war. The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

PARIS (AP) — Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency. They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election. That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24. Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow's floundering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects. But they do see more ugly times ahead. Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. That's according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. U.S. officials say Dvornikov has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and to expect more of the same in Ukraine.

3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital have faith, hope and charity to consider. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for Sunday services even as bodies were being exhumed from a mass grave in the churchyard. In Makarov, people were moved to tears by their badly damaged riverside church. And in Borodyanka, volunteers filled a church with donations just steps from where Russian attacks ripped open a high-rise. One woman in Makarov said all the survivors have one thing in common: They've been speaking to God.

Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has a Masters green jacket to show for it. Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National with another command performance. It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts. Scheffler left all the thrills and spills to everyone else. He was steady all day and shot 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy. The only struggle was the end when he took four putts from 40 feet. That only affected the final score. McIlroy had his best finish at the Masters.

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying. It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems. Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian ally Serbia has taken delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a semi-secret operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region. Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military. The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport. The arms delivery over the territory of at least two NATO-member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That’s according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The announcement of the nomination of Steve Dettlebach is expected Monday as the Biden administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns. Those are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes.

