AP News Summary at 10:43 a.m. EDT

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's the transformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. There are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday in Germany to work out ways to keep the military aid supply going.

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing he has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — College students squeezed by a massive housing shortage and rising rents are living in motels, commuting long distances or sleeping in their cars. Officials at some schools said the pandemic muddied projections for on-campus housing last fall. But the lack of affordable housing has been a longstanding problem at other colleges, including many in California. UC Berkeley is fighting homeowners who oppose the university's plans for more housing. The University of Tennessee announced a new housing lottery for the fall in order to accommodate a larger freshman class. Apartment List says rents in Knoxville have gone up 36% since March 2020.

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pounded eastern Ukraine as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive. Moscow has warned such support risked widening the war. Two months into the devastating conflict, Western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion. But Ukraine's leaders have said they need more support fast. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help was on the way, as he convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from around 40 countries to pledge more weapons. Germany announced it cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze

ISTANBUL (AP) — Cooking oil prices have been rising worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Russia's war in Ukraine has sent those costs spiraling. It's the latest fallout to the global food supply from the war, with Ukraine and Russia the world’s top exporters of sunflower oil. And it's another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars. People in some countries are facing limits on how much vegetable oil they can buy at supermarkets and costs that show no sign of slowing. Restaurants and other businesses that rely on cooking oil are being forced to make the difficult choice to raise prices for customers or absorb the cost themselves.

Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration is trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Paxlovid is produced by Pfizer and was first approved in December. Supply of the regimen was initially very limited. But as COVID-19 cases across the country have fallen and manufacturing has increased, it is now far more abundant. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha says the administration wants to make the treatment available to anyone who needs it.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BOSTON (AP) — For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high even as inflation concerns continue to cloud their optimism about the rest of the year. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — edged down to 107.3 in April from 107.6 in March. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, ticked up to 77.2 in April from 76.7 in March. It remains a weak spot in the survey.

