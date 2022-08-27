AP News Summary at 10:42 p.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred Russian republic, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine. Pro-Kyiv volunteers are loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic’s drive for independence from Russia. They form the “Dudayev Battalion” and are the sworn enemies of Chechen forces who back Russian President Vladimir Putin and joined Russia in the siege of Mariupol and other flashpoints in Ukraine's east and south. At one training site near Kyiv, Chechen volunteers on Saturday practiced combat basics, including how to drop explosive devices carried by drones. One Chechen volunteer said Ukraine must win this war because otherwise Russia will go after the Baltics or Georgia or Kazakhstan next.

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor four years ago because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That was a preview of 2020. Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, and Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff soon captured Senate seats to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state's law is unconstitutional.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege and return those outside the scope of the search warrant. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has expanded the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns. Of the 20 churchmen raised to cardinal’s rank on Saturday, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave. That's the locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast ballots to elect a pontiff. The latest cardinals include one bishop from the United States, a missionary representing the tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia and an archbishop from the environmentally-vulnerable Amazon region, an area of papal concern. San Diego's Robert Walter McElroy, one of the new cardinals, said the pope is having mobility issues “but that is not affecting his mind.”

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. Activists are now asking why the encounter turned out to be fatal and accuse police of using disproportionate response. The death of Nykon Brandon, who was 35, comes as the United States is still seeing uncounted numbers of killings by police of unarmed people, many of whom were suffering a mental health crisis. No de-escalation attempts by the police are visible or audible in the footage from body-worn cameras, even though an executive order signed by Salt Lake City's mayor two years ago requires all police officers to use de-escalation techniques.

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value. Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

LONDON (AP) — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. Silverstone Auctions says there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall. The decision to cut ties with the 22-year-old comes two days after the Bills backed the player based on the findings of what the team called its “thorough examination” of the allegations. And it comes less than a week after the the team cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by cutting returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.