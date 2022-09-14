AP News Summary at 10:41 a.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Parliament to lie in state

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time. The late monarch's coffin was borne to the Houses of Parliament by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members on Wednesday. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall and placed it on a raised platform. The coffin will lie in state for four days until the late monarch’s funeral on Monday. King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage during the procession.

Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has watched as his country’s flag was hoisted above the recently recaptured city of Izium. His trip Wednesday was rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv’s soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The document shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.

Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and refrigerated products ahead of Friday's strike deadline. Businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products have started planning for the worst. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to get the most crucial shipments delivered. But the White House is also keeping the pressure up on both sides to settle their differences.

Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China, heads for Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — A strong typhoon has made landfall on a group of Chinese islands as it heads toward the metropolis of Shanghai. China's National Meteorological Center says Typhoon Muifa hit the Zhoushan archipelago on Wednesday evening. It is forecast to weaken as it heads north across a bay but still be at typhoon strength when it reaches Shanghai later in the night. Chinese media say all flights at Shanghai’s two main airports have been canceled and authorities are evacuating people from construction sites and other risky areas. The storm’s latest track would take it along China’s northeast coast after it hits Shanghai.

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

DETROIT (AP) — When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier. GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance. Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too: Automakers have figured out that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day where they don’t have to share the spotlight with their rivals.

Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon. Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage. The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons. And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.