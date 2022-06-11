AP News Summary at 10:40 a.m. EDT

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn't shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he's tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn't invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah."

New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A New York-based philanthropy is publicly apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. The Manhattan-based Milbank Memorial Fund covered funeral expenses starting in the 1930s for hundreds of Black men who were allowed to die of the untreated disease. This wasn't a simple act of charity: The payments enabled researchers to obtain autopsies of people who had been told only that they suffered from “bad blood.” The fund's president, Christopher F. Koller, said there’s no easy way to explain or justify its role in the deceit that even today makes many Black people suspicious of government health care.

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins. Kyiv repelled Russia's initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties” when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. The second March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw around 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument. That’s far less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. This time, organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.93 from this time last year. There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices. Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Census wants to know how to ask about sexuality and gender

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sexual orientation and gender identity. Asking someone to reveal such things can be a delicate matter. Some people may not be out with their family, or even quite sure themselves. So the U.S. Census Bureau is requesting millions of dollars to study how best to ask such questions. The goal is to provide better information about the LGBTQ population nationwide. Other federal agencies also are examining how surveys and studies can better reflect the lived experiences of sexual and gender minorities. The efforts to obtain better data are a counterpoint to Republican-led efforts to impose restrictions on transgender people and what can be taught in schools.

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with a machete once broke into Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. Justice David Souter was assaulted by several men while he was jogging. Supreme Court justices haven't been immune to violent crime. But this past week’s incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities say a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices. Another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges.

Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Joo-Rei Mathieson was one of the lucky kids, escaping a brutal South Korean facility where thousands of children and adults — mostly grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s. But she then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as a way to enrich military leaders. Nearly four decades after her adoption by Canadian parents in 1984, Mathieson is now on a mission to discover her biological roots and find her Korean parents if they are alive.

