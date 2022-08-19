AP News Summary at 10:36 a.m. EDT

Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk. The district hospital in the northeastern town of Zolochiv near the Russian border doesn't have a single building that has escaped artillery damage. The staff has dwindled from 120 to just 47, but the facility's administrator says they stay because “people need us.”

China's response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was anything but subtle — dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. The dust has still not settled, with Taiwan now conducting drills of its own and Beijing announcing it has more maneuvers planned, but experts say a lot can already be gleaned from what China has done, and has not done, so far. China will also be drawing lessons about its own military capabilities from the exercises.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national for plotting to murder former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s latest response to an EU proposal believed by most to be the West’s final offer, the administration faces new and potentially insurmountable domestic political hurdles to successfully forging a lasting agreement.

R. Kelly's lawyer gets chance to question government witness

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s star witness at the R&B singer's federal trial in Chicago. The witness, who goes by the pseudonym Jane at the trial, testified Thursday that Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times before she turned 18. The singer, who faces charges that include child pornography and enticement of minors, has denied any wrongdoing. Jane also told jurors it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was at the heart of his 2008 child pornography trial, at which he was acquitted. When a prosecutor asked Jane how old she was at the time the video was shot, she said quietly: “14.” Kelly would have been around 30 years old at the time.

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, had voted last week to cancel a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.

Nigeria's Osun River: Sacred, revered and increasingly toxic

OSOGBO, Nigeria (AP) — The Osun River flows through a forest designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is revered by the Yoruba-speaking people of southwestern Nigeria. But it’s under constant threat of pollution from waste disposal and other human activity. That includes dozens of illegal gold mines whose runoff fills the river with toxic metals. The servants of Osun are women mostly between the ages of 30 and 60. They leave behind everything from their secular lives to serve both the goddess and the king. They have little interaction with outsiders, allowing them to devote themselves fully to the goddess, whom they worship daily at a shrine tucked deep inside the grove.

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said Wednesday. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models. Commercial spyware companies are known for using such flaws in products designed to introduce malware and siphon data from targeted phones and other devices.

Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park. Officials say the discovery on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened. Park officials had no more information about the discovery to make public on Thursday. The shoe was spotted in Abyss Pool, a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake with a temperatures of about 140 degrees.

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It's an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: workers in gloves and masks, spraying yards for mosquitoes. As climate change widens the insect's range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. Federal officials report “dramatic” increases in illnesses spread by mosquitoes and other blood feeders, including Zika and West Nile viruses. At the same time, many beneficial insect species are threatened with extinction. Some experts say spraying should be a last resort, after removing breeding sites like standing water.