AP News Summary at 10:34 a.m. EDT

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian and Ukrainian troops are engaging in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. They reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday and that the fighting has knocked out power and cellphone service and terrorized civilians. Sievierodonetsk has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling. The two cities are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region.

'Now I am a beggar': Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press their offensive to take cities in eastern Ukraine, civilians who managed to flee have described intensified shelling over the past week that left them unable to venture out at all from basement bomb shelters. Some managed to make it to the town of Pokrovsk, 80 miles to the south, and boarded an evacuation train heading west, away from the fighting. Fighting has raged around the cities of Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia's current offensive.

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday comes less than two weeks after Biden comforted families of 10 Black people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A cousin of one of the 19 children killed in Texas says her message to Biden is to respect the community during his visit and to work for changes to help protect people. Two teachers at the school were among the dead.

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

The nation's governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democrats are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are instead emphasizing more security at schools. The Associated Press surveyed governors after Tuesday's attack in Texas. Democratic governors generally supported proposals to limit ammunition magazines to 10 bullets and prohibit people younger than 21 from buying semiautomatic weapons. Most Republicans did not. No Democratic governors told the AP they supported arming teachers, but Republican governors backed a wide array of potential school security steps.

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

U.S. schools have bolstered security in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Some of the changes include making visitors ring a bell and temporarily banning large backpacks. At least one district is ending the school year early. Administrators are especially jittery as more details about the shooting on Tuesday come out. Authorities say it took officers more than 45 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 at Robb Elementary School. The larger police presence at schools and a rash of copycat threats have only added to anxiety levels for students and educators.

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

Israeli nationalists march through Palestinian thoroughfare

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists have begun parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. Sunday's march was a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with Gaza militants, and this year’s march drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan.

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal say rescuers have narrowed down a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people on board that is feared to have crashed in the mountains. The Twin Otter operated by the Tara Air was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom on Sunday when it lost contact with the airport tower close to landing. Army troops and rescue teams were headed to a possible crash site but had to stop for the night due to bad weather and poor visibility in an area of deep gorges and mountaintops. It has been raining for the past few days along the flight route that is popular with foreign hikers and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims.

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

LONDON (AP) — Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

