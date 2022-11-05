AP News Summary at 10:31 a.m. EDT

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. Biden is asking voters to look beyond the current financial pain. He says that what matters are the job gains that he believes his policies are fostering. The government reported Friday that employers added 261,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate bumped up to 3.7%. Biden says, “America is reasserting itself.” But he adds: “We also know folks are still struggling with inflation. It’s our number one priority.”

Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wasn't the first choice of progressives for the White House in 2020. And he wasn’t their second or third, either. But liberal Democrats have nonetheless emerged as the president’s most loyal allies in Congress. They've worked together to help pass a COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change. But this alliance could soon be put to the test. Democrats are bracing for losses in Tuesday’s elections that could cost them control of Congress. That outcome is certain to fuel questions about the party’s direction as Biden eyes another run for the White House.

Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator has announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move Saturday comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The attacks are inflicting damage on civilian sites in a war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied drones it used in Ukraine came from Iran. But the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside that reads, “Please help us.” The children are among thousands of people being held at a dangerously overcrowded processing center for migrants who recently crossed the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the U.K. government’s treatment of asylum-seekers. Details about prison-like conditions also have put a spotlight on wider problems in Britain’s asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of Channel crossings and trying to clear a huge application backlog.

Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

MILWAUKEE (AP) — School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season. But low-income parents in urban neighborhoods say such programs are the only way their children can afford to attend faith-based institutions. In Milwaukee, where voucher programs were introduced three decades ago, parents in some African American and Latino neighborhoods see faith-based schools teaching values in ways struggling public schools are often too overwhelmed to do.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The comments on Saturday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. Previously Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world’s top powers. Amirabdollahian told reporters: “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war." He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.

Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship. In 2002, Baker’s San Francisco Giants entered Game 6 against the Anaheim Angels up by the same margin. The Giants squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss in the sixth game before the Angels won the title with a 4-1 win in Game 7. Twenty years later in his third trip to the World Series, Baker is still looking for that elusive championship after a quarter-century as a major league manager.