AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EDT

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive are preparing to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks but also had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials and analysts said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeast Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.

Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people have spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Authorities warn that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. Honoring their patience, King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit to greet the waiting crowds. William and the queen's seven other grandchildren are due to stand vigil beside her coffin on Saturday at Parliament's Westminster Hall. Police arrested a man on Friday night after what the force described as a “disturbance” there. Parliamentary authorities said someone tried to approach the coffin on the platform where it is lying in state.

Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices

Election conspiracy theorists are flooding local election offices with voter challenges and public records requests. The wave of inquiries is adding to the already heavy workload those offices face as they scramble to prepare for November's elections. Election officials say many of the challenges they're receiving contest the presence on voter rolls of people who already are being removed or have the right to be registered. At a minimum, it takes time for election offices to record all the challenges. And if some of the targeted voters cast ballots in November, there could be a fight over whether to count their votes.

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's nationalist-populist government is facing a reckoning with the European Union after nearly a decade of accusations that it has failed to uphold the EU's democratic values. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, appears set to impose financial penalties against Hungary on Sunday over corruption concerns and alleged rule-of-law violations. Hungary is one of the largest net beneficiaries of EU funds in the 27-nation bloc, and the sanctions could cost Budapest billions and cripple its already ailing economy. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied the commission's accusations. A lawmaker who is a former member of Orban's party alleges the government has channeled large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced for what forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, accompanied by strong winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Warnings anticipate winds reaching hurricane-force speeds in places, water levels reaching up to 18 feet above normal high tide in some communities and widespread power outages and areas of flooding and erosion. The storm also is influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California.

Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and comrades-in-arms have bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Thirty-four-year-old Olga Simonova was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in Kyiv on Friday. She joined the fight in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces. In 2017 she received Ukrainian citizenship. Friends said she died on Sept. 13, after her vehicle hit a land mine.

US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department made the request Friday with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta. It says the judge’s hold is impeding the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfering with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. It says the hold needs to be lifted immediately so work can resume.

Queen's death both challenge and reprieve for new UK leader

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government. But the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has ripped up Truss’s carefully laid plans. The monarch’s demise has put everyday politics in the U.K. on hold, forcing Truss to pause her plans. After the queen's state funeral on Monday, politics will return with a vengeance. Truss will outline her economic plans to combat soaring inflation, a plummeting national currency and skyrocketing energy bills — and face sharp questions from the opposition. She will also launch herself onto the world stage, travelling to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly and holding crucial first talks with other world leaders.

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released eight cats that were transported from Namibia to their new home: a national park in the heart of India. The big cats will be quarantined and closely watched for around two months before being released into the wild. Cheetahs were once widespread in India and became extinct in 1952 from hunting and loss of habitat. A dozen cheetahs from South Africa are currently in quarantine and are expected to arrive at the Kuno National Park soon. The continent-to-continent relocation has been decades in the making. There are less than 7,000 adult cheetahs left in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9% of their original range.

Tensions mount in Belgrade ahead of planned Pride march

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Riot police are in downtown Belgrade as a pan-European LGBTQ march is expected to be held in Serbia's capital despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban on the event. Raising hopes that Saturday's Pride march would pass without violence, organizers said they received guarantees from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian, that the event could go ahead as planned. However, several small incidents were reported before the parade. Anti-gay activists hurled bottles at police officers who tried to isolate them in downtown Belgrade. Police said 31 people were detained for causing trouble. Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia three years ago to host the annual event.