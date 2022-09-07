AP News Summary at 10:28 a.m. EDT

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary school nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know it will be hard to say they are from Uvalde. That well-meaning adults will sometimes make the wrong decisions to protect you. That grief can be unpredictable, and different for everyone. Now on the cusp of adulthood, some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke with The Associated Press about how they grew up with trauma and share the advice they have for students in Uvalde, Texas.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Russia has resumed shelling in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was fired on with rockets and heavy artillery. The report couldn't be independently verified. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York. Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bannon will face charges that he duped donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border — allegations that also resulted in federal charges against Bannon until Trump pardoned him. The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment late Tuesday.

Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

A Russian official says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet next week in Uzbekistan. The meeting could signal another step in warming ties between two powers that are increasingly facing off against the West. The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at delicate times for both leaders. Putin is dealing with the economic and political fallout of his war in Ukraine that has left Russia more isolated. Xi is also facing a slowing economy as he seeks a third five-year term as Communist Party leader. While he’s expected to secure it, that would represent a break with precedent. Both have seen their countries’ relations with the West deteriorate.

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous community is trying to come to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, and many blame rampant drug and alcohol use that they link to government failures. Others are asking why the chief suspect had been recently freed from prison despite a long history of violence. Parole documents show that still-fugitive suspect Myles Sanderson has 59 criminal convictions and had acknowledged that drug and alcohol use made him out of his mind. He had been sought for a parole violation since May, and it’s not clear why he had not been apprehended.

Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has scheduled a lengthy floor debate on an abortion ban that no longer includes exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape and incest. Wednesday's debate is likely to feature Republicans facing off against each other. On one side are absolutists who say any abortion ends a life. On the other are conservatives who have been watching developments in other states since Roe v. Wade was overturned. They don’t want to force 14-year-old rape victims to give birth, or have mothers risk death by carrying fetuses that can't survive outside the womb. Democrats say they won't help Republicans change an awful bill into a very bad bill.

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Chelsea only one month into the season. The decision by Chelsea’s new American ownership comes a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match of the Champions League. Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League. Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million. Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half. He won the Champions League in his first season.

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories. Wilson earned critical success with her song “Things a Man Oughta Know,” leading her to nominations in album of the year, female vocalist and song of the year. Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year. Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.