AP News Summary at 10:27 a.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks, sending up plumes of black smoke. Russia claims the airstrikes destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Ukraine, however, says they hit a train repair shop. It says Russia is just seeking to destroy the country's ability to export goods. Russia President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” Ukrainian nuclear plant operator Energoatom, meanwhile, said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant on its way to the capital. It warned that even a fragment of a missile could ignite a nuclear catastrophe if it hit the plant.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Royal fans are hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant sashays through London. Sunday is the final day of a long holiday weekend celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. With the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses began the ceremony as they marched down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gilded gold state coach, a horse-drawn carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago. Thousands of performers — including dancers and giant puppets — will follow along a 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) route. The 96-year-old monarch wasn’t taking part in the pageant but some hoped she would make an appearance on the palace's balcony.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

NEW YORK (AP) — In the decadeslong struggle for abortion rights, some men have played an active supporting role, through organizations and as legislators and abortion providers. But advocates say more are needed, especially in the face of a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. Men who are currently involved in the struggle say there's plenty of room for others to step up and do more. They aren't suggesting that men take over a movement that for obvious reasons needs to be led by women. But they say more men could join protests and donate their time in other ways.

Researchers: Breast cancer drug could help more patients

Doctors are reporting a new gain in breast cancer treatment. Some HER2 negative breast cancers are actually “HER2 low” and can benefit from a drug targeting the HER2 protein. Doctors reported the advance Sunday at a meeting in Chicago. The finding involves an IV drug that combines an antibody and a chemotherapy medicine. It increased survival for a group of patients with advanced breast cancer. The drug was already approved for HER2 positive breast cancer. It's not a cure. But experts say it could make HER2 low a new guidepost for treatment, opening a new option to thousands of patients with advanced breast cancer.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

