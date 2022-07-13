AP News Summary at 10:27 a.m. EDT

US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. From May to June, prices rose 1.3%, another substantial rise, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May. The persistent price acceleration underscores the brutal impact inflation has inflicted on Americans, with the costs of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes.

Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for the first Middle East visit of his presidency. It's a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian officials. Biden received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and will be briefed on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He’ll also go to Jerusalem to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial to Holocaust victims. Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country without stepping down, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership trained their ire Wednesday on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum reports that a cost-of-living crisis sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices is expected to hit women the hardest. The think tank behind the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos says a hoped-for recovery from a ballooning gender gap hasn’t materialized as expected as the COVID-19 crisis has eased. The forum defines the goal of “gender parity” around four main factors: salaries and economic opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Iceland, Nordic countries, New Zealand, Rwanda and Nicaragua got top marks in the forum's ranking of gender parity.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine’s military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country’s Black Sea coast.

Bodies of man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond amid search

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond along with a submerged car amid a search for a father and his kids who went missing after leaving for a planned fishing trip there. The bodies hadn’t been positively identified, but police said Wednesday that they were found along with a vehicle matching the description of a car driven by 27-year-old Kyle Moorman. He was missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother’s house with plans to go fishing with 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II. Officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the pond following a report of a dead person in the water. A dive team found a vehicle and the bodies of three children were inside.

Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.

Stocks fall as Wall Street braces for huge hike in rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading, and Treasury yields jumped as expectations built for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates drastically to slow the nation’s rocketing inflation. The inflation data also sent immediate jolts into stock markets across Europe and for gold, with prices weakening. Even with the drops, Wall Street's reaction was a bit more muted than a month earlier, when an unexpected acceleration in U.S. inflation caused a wipeout across markets.