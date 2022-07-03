AP News Summary at 10:27 a.m. EDT

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans has shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — “All men are created equal.” Few words in American history are invoked as often as the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And are few more difficult to define. The music, and the economy, of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive — and adaptable to viewpoints otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than on what kind world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads Americans to ask: “And then what?”

Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says Moscow’s forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Russia's armed forces and a separatist militia "have established full control over the city of Lysychansk.” Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed the claim. Ukraine's forces spent weeks trying to keep Lysychansk from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. Occupying both cities would open the way for the Russians to move west into Donetsk, the other province that makes up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. In western Russia's Belgorod region, meanwhile, the governor said fragments of an intercepted Ukrainian missile killed four people.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

Abortion ruling puts spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures

State legislatures will be in the spotlight as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving the power to regulate abortion to the states. While overturning Roe v. Wade, the high court's majority said it was time to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” But some question whether gerrymandering has diminished the ability of state legislatures to truly represent the people's will. Analyses of election data show that some state legislatures are skewed to the right or left because of the way districts have been drawn to favor Republicans or Democrats.

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At what was West Virginia's only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in. Women's Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.

Black Jewish leader works to boost community, inclusiveness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nate Looney is a Black man who is also an observant, kippah-wearing Jew. As a person of color, he has had to deal with suspicious looks and double takes in synagogues. Looney is now in a new role to promote inclusivity and security for people of color at the Jewish Federations of North America. His mission is important at a time when the numbers of Jews of color are increasing in America and so are antisemitic attacks. A recent survey showed about 8% of U.S. Jews identify as nonwhite, but that nearly doubles to 15% in younger respondents ages 18 to 29.

Long-missing Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display

BOSTON (AP) — A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen from the Massachusetts state archives decades ago is being displayed publicly for the first time since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle. The secretary of state's office says the letter will be the featured piece at the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit this year. The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker. It resurfaced several years ago, and a federal appeals ruled in October that it belongs to the state.

How a favela in Rio got its clean water back, for $42,300

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The low-income Enchanted Valley community just outside Rio de Janeiro’s Tijuca Forest National Park has managed something no other favela has done: built its own biosystem to process its waste. The project could serve as an example in rural areas across Brazil, where many lack access to sewage treatment facilities. The federal government has a plan to improve sewage treatment throughout Brazil, which it is pursuing through private concessions of large urban areas. But that approach doesn’t help small, isolated communities like Enchanted Valley, where the smell of sewage is now gone and its nearby waterfall is clean for bathing.

