AP News Summary at 10:45 a.m. EDT

One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics

NEW YORK (AP) — Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. Democrats are contending with President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic agenda. Republicans are contending with party leader and former President Donald Trump still focusing on his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election and the fallout from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. The possibility that the 2024 presidential race could look like a rematch from 2020, with 79-year-old Biden facing 76-year-old Trump, has voters on both sides wondering if there’s someone else who can carry their parties into the future.

Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has begun a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools. The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis was flying to Edmonton, Alberta, where he was to be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary May Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. On Monday, the pope is meeting with school survivors in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking more, though, including access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home.

Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins

Pope Francis plans to apologize to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil for harms inflicted at church-run residential schools. When he does, Francis will add to the Catholic Church's growing ledger of atonement for past transgressions. Like the papacy, top Protestant leaders also have gradually issued institutional mea culpas for their churches’ historical wrongs. Many of the apologies on behalf of Christian denominations are for grave offenses: genocide, sex abuse, slavery, war and more. While increasingly common, these apologies are a relatively modern phenomenon. Not everyone agrees they are effective and several say they must be accompanied by further actions aimed at healing.

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The top U.S. military officer made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Milley said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense ministry officials are insisting that an airstrike on the port of Odesa — less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there — hit only military targets. The ministry spokesman said Saturday's attack destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse containing anti-ship missiles. Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed identical agreements with the U.N. and Turkey in Istanbul aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer. The agreement, obtained by The Associated Press, committed both Kyiv and Moscow to refraining from strikes on the three Black Sea ports.

Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — Across the U.S., numerous Republican-governed states are pushing for sweeping bans on abortion. But there also is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks. These are states such as Oregon, Washington, California, New York and Connecticut, where abortion will remain legal despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Concerns there pertain to services like contraception, sterilization and certain procedures for handling pregnancy emergencies. These services are widely available at secular hospitals but generally forbidden, along with abortion, at Catholic facilities.

Biden feeling 'much, much better' after COVID diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House COVID-19 coordinator says President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive for the coronavirus. And Dr. Ashish Jha confirms that the 79-year-old Biden was infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country. Jha tells CBS' “Face the Nation” that “it is the BA.5 variant ... but thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president’s doing well.” Officials have emphasized that Biden's symptoms are mild because he received four vaccine doses and started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected. Jha pledged that the White House would keep giving updates on the president’s condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park. Thousands of people were ordered to flee the Oak Fire that exploded into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. Officials said the fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County. By Saturday, it had grown to nearly 19 square miles. A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area. Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and dry vegetation.

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe Florida Man has finally met his match. Meet Florida Sheriff. On any given day one or more of the state’s 67 sheriffs step into the social media spotlight, taking on the common criminal in news conferences that often go viral. Take Bob Johnson in Florida's Panhandle who recently invited residents to gun safety classes so they could learn to more accurately shoot at suspected home invaders. Or Wayne Ivey who broadcasts a regular “Wheel of Fugitive” show over in Melbourne. Or Lee County's Carmine Marceno whose news conferences are often made-for-YouTube productions. Then, there's Polk County's Grady Judd who targets drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers in his folksy Southern drawl.