AP News Summary at 11:04 a.m. EDT

A dad's anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting and spent 35 to 45 agonizing minutes there, waiting for word of her. He scanned the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker.” He yearned to run in himself. He and other parents grew increasingly agitated that the police weren’t doing more to stop the gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids. Nineteen children and two teachers were ultimately shot dead in the roughly 80 minutes the gunman spent inside the school in Uvalde, Texas.

Russian, Ukrainian troops fight block by block in key city

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv’s forces Monday. The mayor said the battle has left the city “completely ruined” and driven tens of thousands from their homes. Military analysts painted the battle as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. They said Russia wants to complete its capture of the industrial Donbas region before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. Weapons from the West have already helped Kyiv’s forces thwart a Russian advance on the capital in the early weeks of the war. That failure forced Moscow to withdraw, regroup, and pursue a more limited objective of seizing the Donbas.

WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission. WHO's Dr. Rosamund Lewis said the agency is investigating questions including whether monkeypox is spread via sex, in the air and if people without symptoms are capable of transmitting the disease. She said past outbreaks have suggested the disease does not spread easily and said there is still time to contain the current problem.

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Crowd confronts cleric at Iran tower collapse that killed 32

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 32 people have shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A crackdown Sunday night saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas. Online videos analyzed Monday by The Associated Press showed the confrontation. It comes as pressure rises in the Islamic Republic over rising food prices and other economic woes amid the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers. While the protests so far still appear to be leaderless, even Arab tribes in the region seemed to have joined them on Sunday. This raises the risk of the unrest intensifying.

Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The eastern Pacific season’s first hurricane is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding. Hurricane Agatha formed on Sunday, and quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Early Monday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming. Many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger, with an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa alone. Ukraine, meanwhile, is accusing Russia of stealing both grain and farm equipment. The World Food Program chief say's Russia's war on Ukraine is “piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the world's poor.

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations that led to the executive order on race and policing signed last week by President Joe Biden had been in danger of breaking down. Earlier this year, law enforcement groups believed the order was shaping up as too harsh toward officers. Instead of seeing the effort fall apart, the White House and the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to start over. The final version brought together law enforcement leaders, civil rights activists, and families of people who had been killed by police. While no one seeking a policing overhaul thinks Biden's order goes far enough, many consider it an important step forward.

Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years

LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony this Thursday to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain. This year it will be notable for the absence of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.

Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to “Think of the Earth.” Authorities have since transferred the 36-year-old to a police psychiatric unit and opened an investigation into the damage of cultural artifacts. Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man's identity wasn't known. He was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery. The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged. Guards cleaned the smear off.

