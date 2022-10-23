AP News Summary at 10:19 a.m. EDT

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s atomic energy agency has alleged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. Sunday's hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Institute for the Study of War says Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the major river, it added. On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all Kherson residents to leave immediately. The Ukrainian military says its forces have continued their counteroffensives in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were both annexed by Russia last month.

Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen companies have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade. They see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions. For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree. Thousands of people are now taking advantage of the benefits and the chance to earn a free degree can be life-changing. But some critics question whether the programs are papering over deeper problems, like pay so low that workers can’t afford college without them or hours so erratic that it’s too hard to go to school in person.

Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City. The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn't expected to testify or attend the trial. The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.

Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers founder and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to the Capitol riot that appear to have allowed the anti-government group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. A FBI agent told jurors that in November 2020, the bureau received a tip from a member of the Oath Keepers who was concerned about leader Stewart Rhodes' rhetoric. But the FBI filed the tip away and didn't interview the tipster until after Rhodes' followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice

MADRID (AP) — The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning. It was part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds. Shepherds herded the animals through the paved streets of the Spanish capital while reenacting what their ancestors did for centuries: transfer flocks from cool highlands in the summer to lowland winter pastures. Madrid, Spain’s lively capital city, has always been part of the 125,000-kilometer (78,000-mile) grid of farming paths that cover the Iberian Peninsula. As part of the annual Transhumance Festival, organizers make a symbolic payment for the right to use the drovers’ route that crosses the capital.

Ukrainian woman's quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — Viktoria Skliar thought she might soon be reunited with her detained boyfriend the last time she spoke with him. The Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. But the next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead. Local authorities say he was among those killed when blasts ripped through a prison in a part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. After the blasts, she recognized his tattoos in a photo shared on social media that showed him laid out with other bodies. Now, Skliar is focused on getting his body back.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a party custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader to expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee dominated by Xi allies.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

LONDON (AP) — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. He has garnered support from over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt. But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday. Speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured party. The Conservative Party has ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister — its third this year — within a week. Sunak said there will be “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead.”