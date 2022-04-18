AP News Summary at 10:16 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

Live Updates | Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town

A Ukrainian military official said street battles have begun and evacuation is impossible in the town of Kreminna. That’s one of only two spots where the Ukrainians said the Russians managed to break through on Monday along a front stretching for hundreds of miles. The Luhansk regional military administrator said the town came under heavy artillery setting seven residential buildings on fire and that Russians took control after “leveling everything to the ground.” He said his guys retreated so that they can keep on fighting rather than stand in one place and die without causing significant damage to the enemy.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their face covering requirements. The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses to the ruling. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Safety Agency said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.

Patrick Lyoya shooting raises issue of officer name release

Patrick Lyoya’s father says he and his family have a right to know the name of the white officer who fatally shot the 26-year-old Black man. But the police chief in Grand Rapids, Michigan, says he will only do so if the officer is charged in the April 4 shooting that followed a brief foot chase and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. Eric Winstrom’s department is among those across the U.S. that have faced scrutiny for withholding identities of officers in cases where Black people were wounded or killed during interactions with police. Some have said it’s to protect the officers from retribution. Others, like Grand Rapids, point to policies that prohibit the release of an officer’s name before charges are filed.

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months. It's a potentially major escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere. Israel said it intercepted the rocket Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year’s Eve. Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The bankruptcy filing in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. In the court filing Sunday, Infowars says it has estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut. Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen, but a lawyer for Sandy Hook families in a Connecticut lawsuit says Jones is trying to avoid being held accountable.

Shareholders await Musk's next move in Twitter takeover bid

DETROIT (AP) — Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk’s effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO’s next move. Twitter has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult for Musk or any other investor to buy Twitter without the board of directors’ approval. Musk, who currently owns about 9% of the company, last week disclosed an offer of about $43 billion, or $54.20 per share. Twitter’s next likely move is to formally reject Musk’s offer, or it could start negotiations. Musk has a number of options which also include talks with the board, sweetening his offer, or even triggering the poison pill, which could destroy the company.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0