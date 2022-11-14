AP News Summary at 10:16 a.m. EST

Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan. Biden also raised human rights concerns Monday during his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders met on the Indonesian island of Bali amid increasing tensions between the superpowers. Each country is competing for global influence. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict with China. But U.S.-China relations have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.

3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say a fatal shooting at a University of Virginia parking garage killed three people wounded two others and sent police on a manhunt Monday in search of a student suspected in the attack. Classes at the school were canceled Monday a day after the shooting and the Charlottesville campus seemed deserted as authorities searched for the suspect, who University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow’s invasion. It served another stinging blow to the Kremlin and could become a springboard for further advances. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in the country, with Ukraine reporting several civilian casualties.

Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have carried out a pre-dawn raid in Istanbul and detained a Syrian woman suspected of links to Kurdish militants who allegedly carried out a bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul. Six people were killed and dozens wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare. Police said the woman had confessed to planting the bomb and that she had been trained by Kurdish militant groups. The Kurdish group, however, denied any links to the attack, saying it does not target civilians. Turkey's interior minister renewed his criticism of the United States for its support of Syrian Kurdish groups. Funerals were held Monday for all six victims.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sportscars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankfried-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges. The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely result in the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth.

Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. The billionaire didn’t specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said he and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were building the “capacity” to do it. Bezos has been criticized in the past for not pledging to donate the majority of his wealth through philanthropy. He stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. On Saturday, the billionaire and Sanchez also announced they will give a $100 million grant to singer Dolly Parton.

Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed. It's a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity. It's also known as a liberty cap. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution. The Olympic cap mascot is triangular in shape and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee. Organizers say they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.”