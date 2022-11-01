AP News Summary at 10:19 p.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections. That's according to exit polls. The vote could pave the way for him to return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight Wednesday. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

Seoul: North Korea fires more than 10 missiles after threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the missiles of various kinds flew toward the Korean Peninsula’s eastern and western coasts. But it gave no further details. Earlier South Korea’s military said it detected the three North Korean short-range ballistic missiles fired off the peninsula’s eastern coast. One of the missiles landed near the rivals’ sea border, prompting South Korea to issue an air raid alert on one of its islands.

Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election he lost to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But after he delivered quick remarks at the presidential residence Tuesday, his chief of staff announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the transition process. Bolsonaro's less than two-minute speech marked his first public comments since official results were announced two days ago. Although he didn't mention the results, he said he will continue to follow the rules of the nation’s constitution. He also thanked his supporters and encouraged their protests, as long as they remain peaceful.

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cities and counties across the country are pushing measures aimed at stabilizing or controlling rents at a time when housing prices are skyrocketing. Voters in Orange County, Florida, and several California cities are asking voters to approve ballot measures that would cap rent increases. Supporters argue it's the best tool in the near term to ensure tenants can afford to stay in their homes. Opponents, led by the real-estate industry, argue that these measures will stymie efforts to build much-needed affordable housing and result in dilapidated and diminishing rental stock.

Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints. But his own behavior as a prolific tweeter has signaled otherwise. He’s engaged directly with figures on the political right who are appealing for looser restrictions. Those include a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state who credits Musk for enabling him to begin tweeting again after his account was briefly suspended Monday.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia. A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India. Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital. And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct. Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appears set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Despite the success, Frederiksen, who heads a Social Democratic minority government, said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support across the political divide.

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Climate change is taking a toll on Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico, home to Tewa-speaking people for thousands of years. Drought has made their forests a tinderbox, shrunk waterways and parched pastures and gardens. Three wildfires have burned more than 80% of their forested land, leaving them vulnerable to flash floods that have sent trees and debris surging through the pueblo and destroyed infrastructure and wildlife habitat. Drought also makes it more difficult to grow crops near the Rio Grande and is triggering groundwater concerns. So the pueblo is restoring its watershed and exploring ways to conserve water and grow drought-tolerant crops so they can stay on their ancestral homeland.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.