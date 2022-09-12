AP News Summary at 10:10 p.m. EDT

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains by pushing all the way back to the country’s northeastern border in places. They also claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers. The gains on Monday were part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat. A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence says Russian troops are surrendering en masse. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns across the wide swath of reclaimed land. The Ukrainian military said it had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours.

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.

Emmys crowd brought to feet by rousing Sheryl Lee Ralph win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show Monday by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” with a brief but rousing song of affirmation. The audience rose to their feet and cheered a stunned Ralph, who won on her first nominations. The Emmys kicked off with an upbeat musical homage to television, with dancers, musicians and host Kenan Thompson performing while re-interpreted show theme songs played. Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Michael Keaton, Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso,” Julia Garner of “Ozark” and Lizzo were among the winners at the ceremony, which is airing live on NBC.

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and red rule Emmy carpet

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Waddingham paired her Dolce & Gabbana goddess gown with bedazzled high top sneakers, and Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood glam at the Emmys on Monday. The heat and humidity was oppressive on the gold carpet in Los Angeles. There was a strong showing of red. Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings. Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato’s hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozolo says one of his accusers said he took advantage of her youth. She says: "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says the Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted. The prosecutor says they covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

The queen, as imagined — from punk rock to mystery novels

She was everywhere and yet not really known. Over the past 70 years, authors, filmmakers, playwrights, songwriters and painters have responded to the queen as both symbol and human being, whether commenting on the heights of her position or attempting to tease out the inner life of a woman who spoke infrequently in public and avoided personal revelation. The dual qualities of majesty and mystery would find her imagined in settings ranging from the sobriety of royal art to the rage of punk music to the varied characterizations in film and television.

Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is the U.S. Open champion and the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19. And he is exhausted. He tells The Associated Press on Monday that he is not quite sure how he managed to play and win so many tough and long matches in a row to earn his first Grand Slam title. He also says he considers himself a unique player who can hit a lot of different shots and never gives up on a ball. He grew up admiring Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but is not interested in comparing himself to either.