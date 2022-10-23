AP News Summary at 10:09 p.m. EDT

Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. He has spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers, and said he'd amassed more than 100 votes, the threshold to run. But he was far behind former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in support. Johnson said he had concluded that “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.” His withdrawal leaves Sunak the strong favorite to be Britain’s next prime minister. He could win the contest as soon as Monday.

Russia's defense chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief has alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., Ukrainian and British officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls Sunday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu voiced concern about possible Ukrainian provocations involving a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Russia repeatedly has made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's few battlegrounds for congressional control. Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the seat in a newly redrawn congressional district that includes parts of the state capital of Raleigh. Experts say the race could be a test of former President Donald Trump's influence in a crucial swing state. Hines says he's campaigning on “North Carolina values” that include abortion restrictions and a plan to “pause” immigration so the United States could redesign its system. Nickel says he hopes to enshrine abortion protections into federal law and has outlined a 30-point inflation action plan he says offers bipartisan economic solutions.

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Cheney did not directly respond.

Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police

COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician has attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, fired a rifle at police and threw grenades, wounding two officers in Comendador Levy Gasparian municipality in Rio de Janeiro state. He said in a video message that he refused to surrender, though by early evening he was in custody. The events were stunning even for Brazilians who have grown accustomed to far-right politicians thumbing their noses at Supreme Court justices.

Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas have exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary as animosities rise over North Korea’s recent weapons tests. South Korea said its navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary early Monday. North Korea’s military said its coastal defense units fired artillery warning shots toward its territorial waters where a South Korean naval ship had intruded. No clashes have been reported in the area where past naval skirmishes and violence have occurred. North Korea's recent weapons activity follows what it calls provocative joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. Those exercises end this Friday, and the allies will hold joint air force drills next week.

Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California civil rights law. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the law. Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled Friday that Miller acted lawfully. The couple, Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, said they expect an appeal.

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from 'Bama

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.

Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009. Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the National League pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008. The wild-card Phillies were the last club into the 12-team playoff field this year after finishing third in the NL East.