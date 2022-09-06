AP News Summary at 10:08 a.m. EDT

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has become U.K. prime minister to replace Boris Johnson in the post. Truss immediately needs to confront the enormous task ahead of her including increasing pressure to curb soaring prices. She will also need to ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shutter businesses and leave the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

EXPLAINER: Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis as Russia throttles back supplies of natural gas. European officials say it's a pressure game over their support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion. The job now is to conserve energy, line up new supplies, and cushion the impact on the poor who can't afford to pay increasingly higher utility bills. Europe has made some progress in finding new gas supplies by ship and in filling underground gas storage to get through the winter heating season. The goal is to avoid rolling blackouts or widespread shutdowns of energy-intensive industries as the weather gets colder.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year has begun in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in May. Students began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn Tuesday, walking through newly installed 8-foot metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Some teachers hugged students climbing out of cars in the drop-off line Tuesday morning and guided them toward other teachers in turquoise shirts who were waiting for them behind the fence. School resumed even though district officials said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete. Robb Elementary School will not reopen.

China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas. Footage online showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday’s 6.8 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout much of western China. Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu’s lockdown is the most severe since the largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation. In all, 65 million Chinese in 33 cities including including seven provincial capitals are under lockdown and the government is discouraging travel during upcoming holidays.

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound was a Spokane civil rights activist and the founder of a winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after the Sunday crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

DALLAS (AP) — The summer vacation season is winding down, and for airlines that means the return of business travelers is very important. Leisure travel in the United States is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels, but airlines say business is still about 25% below 2019 levels. Business travelers generally pay higher fares, so the absence of so many of them has an outsized impact on airline revenue and profit. The Global Business Travel Association predicts that corporate travel won’t fully return until mid-2026. Experts say business travel is lagging behind because many white-collar workers still have not returned to their offices, and some trips are being replaced by video meetings.

Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Olivia Wilde’s "Don’t Worry Darling" had its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following made the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. Also of high interest was the press conference as rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks, but Wilde declined to comment on the rumors and gossip.